Triumph 400 Phenomenal Success with 10,000 Bookings in Just 10 Days

Delivery of the new Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle will start within a month – Scrambler 400 will be launched by Oct 2023

Triumph Motorcycles has witnessed an incredible response from Indian motorcycle enthusiasts. They have reached an unprecedented milestone of 10,000 bookings within just 10 days of the global reveal. The highly anticipated Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 models, showcased in London on June 27, 2023, have generated an overwhelming demand in the Indian market. Their online booking platform has been flooded with eager customers looking to secure their spot for these exceptional bikes.

Triumph Speed 400, priced at Rs. 2.33 lacs (ex-showroom Delhi), was officially launched in India on July 5, accompanied by a special inaugural price of Rs. 2.23 lacs (ex-showroom Delhi) for the first 10,000 customers.

The Excitement Builds

This attractive offer further fueled the enthusiasm among motorcycle enthusiasts, resulting in the swift accumulation of bookings. The Scrambler 400, set to hit the showrooms in October, will have its price announced closer to the launch date.

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto Ltd, expressed his excitement over the tremendous response received following the launch of Triumph Motorcycles. He acknowledged that achieving 10,000 pre-orders within such a short span of time is unprecedented and a testament to the trust that riders have placed in both Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles. Sharma reiterated their commitment to delivering exceptional motorcycles that captivate riders with their performance, design, and technology.

Booking Details and Process

To secure a booking, customers can visit the official online platform, and make a payment of Rs. 2000. This small initial deposit allows customers to reserve their spot and reduce the waiting period for their desired motorcycle. As production ramps up to meet the overwhelming demand, Triumph Motorcycles plans to invite customers from the booking list to complete their payments once the bikes arrive at dealerships. Those fortunate enough to be within the first 10,000 customers taking delivery of the Speed400 will be eligible for the special inaugural price.

The remarkable achievement of Triumph Motorcycles, amassing 10,000 bookings within a mere 10 days, underscores the brand’s popularity and the Indian market’s enthusiasm for high-performance bikes. With the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 models set to make their way to showrooms in the coming months, the anticipation continues to build.

Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto are committed to delivering exceptional motorcycles that meet and exceed the expectations of riders, combining performance, design, and technology. The future looks bright for Triumph Motorcycles in India, with a growing community of passionate riders eagerly awaiting the arrival of their dream bikes.