Triumph Dealer Overcharging For Speed 400 – Rs 3.38 Lakh ? Here’s An Update

After a post went viral showing on-road price of Speed 400 at Rs 3.38 lakh, Triumph India said they will release the official on-road price soon

Working in collaboration with Bajaj Auto, Triumph recently launched Speed 400 at a starting price of Rs 2.33 lakh. The first 10,000 customers will get the bike at a discounted price of Rs 2.23 lakh. Triumph has also unveiled the scrambler version 400X, which will go on sale later this year.

Triumph has surprised everyone with its aggressive pricing strategy. This is probably the most potent challenge thrown at Royal Enfield in recent years. Sources reveal that there have been significant enquiries for Speed 400. Even from locations where Triumph currently does not have any dealership. Could this be a reason for some dealerships to try to overcharge customers for Speed 400?

Triumph Speed 400 on-road price at Rs 3.38 lakh?

A viral post claiming to be sourced from a Triumph dealership shows the on-road price of Speed 400 at Rs 3,38,598. While it is difficult to verify the authenticity of this post, it is being claimed that the quotation was provided by a Triumph dealership In Bengaluru. For a bike priced at Rs 2.33 lakh (ex-sh.), one would expect the on-road price to be around Rs 2.70 lakh to Rs 2.90 lakh. However, as per the viral post, the on-road price is more than a lakh of the ex-showroom price.

Some of the charges mentioned in the cost break-up are relevant such as road tax, registration and RTO charges, RSA and insurance. However, there are some charges that seem to be an attempt to make a fast buck. For example, delivery charge is mentioned at Rs 17,000. Intro Kit cost is listed at Rs 8,500. These raise suspicion if dealerships are trying to inflate the on-road price of Triumph Speed 400.

Triumph India responds

Triumph has taken notice of the viral post. They have responded by saying that they are investigating the issue. As a fix, Triumph will be releasing the official on-road price of Speed 400. It will be communicated to all showrooms this month. Dealerships will need to follow the official on-road price. Many OEMs publish both ex-showroom and on-road prices on their website. It helps create an environment of transparency and trust.

However, on-road prices will still vary from state to state. Every state has its own structure of fees and charges. In case of Triumph Speed 400, delivery charges will also vary based on the location of the customer. Triumph currently has only 15 dealerships in the country. Delivery charges will obviously be zero for anyone taking delivery at the dealership. But for customers who request home delivery, an appropriate delivery charge will be applicable.

To simplify the buying experience, Triumph is working to expand its dealership network. By end of this month, 15 new outlets will become operational. The total number will reach 50 dealerships in the next two months. And by March 2024, Triumph is targeting a countrywide network of 100 dealerships.