TVS Apache 310 R Teased Again – Rear Seat, Handlebar Revealed

As of now, TVS only has one variation of the 310 platform, which is Apache RR 310 – While BMW has three

In a market where competition never sleeps, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer TVS is gearing up to unveil its latest addition to the premium motorcycle segment. Set to rival the likes of KTM’s Duke series, Honda’s CB300R, and Yamaha’s upcoming MT-03, TVS is giving enthusiasts yet another reason to be excited. The spotlight is once again on the TVS Apache 310cc street naked bike, and this time, we get an up-close look at its rear seat design.

Diversifying the Apache 310 Platform

As of now, TVS only has one variation of the 310 platform, the Apache RR 310, while its partner BMW boasts three different models. However, TVS is following a strategy similar to other homegrown two-wheeler OEMs like Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj by stepping up its focus on the premium motorcycle segment.

TVS is all set to introduce a new Apache street naked bike based on the popular Apache RR310. This new offering is poised to bring fresh competition to the market. While TVS has been teasing us with glimpses of this exciting new model, we’re now getting a closer look at its rear seat design and the handlebar. TVS will be sharing 3 more teasers, over the period of next 3 days.

This street naked version of the outgoing Apache RR 310 is expected to make quite a splash. Recent spy shots hint at what could be the production version of this eagerly awaited model. Although TVS might initially unveil a concept model, the production-ready version will follow closely behind. Both motorcycles are expected to share the same powertrain and similar componentry, including the engine casing and exhaust system.

One noticeable design feature is the new rear subframe with a distinctive tail light design. The tail light is now incorporated into the subframe itself, and the turn indicators are integrated into the tire hugger. A set of brand-new alloy wheels and a fresh design language give the bike a distinctive appearance. The fuel tank sports sharp lines and a muscular appeal, while the outer rear view mirror (ORVM) stalks exude a more sophisticated look.

The instrument panel gets an upgrade with a larger, square TFT display. The front forks now come with a black finish instead of the gold seen on the outgoing Apache RR 310. Under the hood, the 313cc engine, shared with TVS and BMW bikes, is expected to deliver around 33 bhp of power and 27.3 Nm of torque, ensuring a thrilling ride.

Affordability and Uniqueness

The naked version appears more agile and manoeuvrable, with a comfortable riding stance in comparison to the RR310. It’s expected to cater to a broader range of users and is likely to be lighter than its faired sibling, potentially shedding around 10kg from the RR310’s 174kg weight. This weight reduction will not only enhance handling but also improve the power-to-weight ratio, ensuring an exhilarating riding experience.

Like its faired sibling, the Apache 310 street naked bike is poised to become one of the most affordable motorcycles in its class. While it shares a base with the Apache RR310, the naked version promises a unique profile. It’s not just the absence of a fairing that sets it apart, but also various design elements such as the front fascia, instrument console, alloy wheel design, colour themes, exhaust system, and tail section.

In a market characterized by fierce competition and rapidly evolving technologies, the TVS Apache 310 street naked bike promises to be a game-changer, offering an enticing blend of style, performance, and affordability. Enthusiasts and riders alike can look forward to an exhilarating new addition to the world of premium motorcycles. Stay tuned for more updates as TVS unveils its latest creation.