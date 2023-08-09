TVS Block Your Date Teaser 6th Sep – Is It New Apache 310 Street?

As compared to its faired sibling, Apache 310 street naked bike seems more practical in terms of usability

Similar to the strategy being followed by other homegrown two-wheeler OEMs like Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj, TVS is stepping up focus on premium motorcycle segment. Towards that end, TVS will launch a new Apache street naked bike based on Apache RR310. It will rival the likes of KTM 390 Duke, 250 Duke, Honda CB300R and upcoming Yamaha MT-03.

TVS Apache 310cc street naked bike has been spotted on road test once again. As the test mules appear production-ready, launch is likely around the festive season or by end of this year. Now, ahead of launch, TVS shared an interesting Block Your Date teaser for 6th Sep 2023. The teaser does not reveal much, except for the words – Restless To Play? and the coordinates of Bangkok.

TVS Apache 310 street naked bike features

Just like its faired sibling, Apache 310 street naked bike can emerge as one of the most affordable in its class. While it will be based on Apache RR310, the naked version will have a unique profile. It’s not just the lack of fairing, but other aspects as well such as front fascia, instrument console, alloy wheel design, colour themes, exhaust and tail section.

TVS will also have to ensure that the naked version does not appear to be an exact replica of BMW G310R. Some of the key highlights of the upcoming TVS Apache 310 street naked bike include an aggressive front fascia with sharp LED headlight, USD forks in golden finish, sculpted fuel tank, split seat design, upswept exhaust and monoshock rear suspension. The bike will be getting new alloy wheels, as compared to Apache RR310.

TVS Apache 310 street naked bike performance

Upcoming naked version seems more agile and manoeuvrable. Riding stance seems quite comfortable in comparison to RR310. The naked version is likely to come across as a more practical choice for a broader range of users. It is expected to weigh less than its faired sibling. As compared to RR310 that weighs 174kg, the naked version could be around 10kg lighter. This will improve handling and also increase power to weight ratio.

The bike will be using the 312.2cc liquid cooled, single cylinder engine. Max power and torque output is 34 PS and 27.3 Nm when the Sport / Track mode is engaged. In Urban and Rain mode, power and torque is 25.8 PS and 25 Nm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Top speed and acceleration will be close to that of the faired sibling. RR310 can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in 2.93 seconds. 0 to 100 kmph takes 7.17 seconds. Top speed is 160 kmph in Sport and Track mode and 125 kmph in Urban and Rain mode.

TVS Apache 310 naked bike will be using a trellis frame. Braking duties will be performed by 300 mm and 240 mm disc brakes at front and rear, respectively. Dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard. The bike will have a range of connectivity features, powered by TVS SmartXonnect.