TVS Apache 310 Street Launch Tomorrow – New Teaser Out

TVS Motor will be launching the much awaited Apache RTR 310 tomorrow – Ahead of that, they have released a new teaser

For motorcycle enthusiasts seeking an optimal blend of style, performance, and affordability, TVS Apache has long been a favoured choice. TVS Apache lineup boasts a diverse range of bikes catering to various riding preferences, with the RR310 as its flagship model, developed in collaboration with BMW. Soon, riders will have even more options to choose from, as TVS gears up for the launch of the highly anticipated Apache 310 Street or the Apache RTR 310.

TVS Apache 310 Street Features

Enthusiasts are likely to recognize the similarities between the upcoming Apache 310 Street and the BMW G310R, which is part of the BMW-TVS partnership that has seen success in over 100 countries. While some features and components are expected to be shared with the BMW G310R and the Apache RR310, the Apache 310 Street is set to establish its distinctive profile through changes in the front fascia, alloy wheels, exhaust system, and a vibrant array of colours.

Recent test mule sightings and teaser releases have confirmed that the Apache 310 Street will come equipped with USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The bike will feature a split-seat design reminiscent of the RR310, a redesigned tail lamp unit, and a unique tyre hugger that also holds the number plate and turn indicators.

One of the standout features of the Apache 310 Street is its new square-shaped TFT display, a departure from the vertically oriented rectangular unit found on the RR310. This change hints at the possibility of additional functions being introduced, building upon TVS’s SmartXonnect connectivity suite, which includes navigation assistance, ride analytics, ride planning, and access to calls and SMS.

TVS Apache 310 Street Performance

Under the hood, the TVS Apache 310 Street will be powered by the same 312.2cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve, liquid-cooled engine found in the RR310. Riders can expect the same array of ride modes – Sport, Track, Urban, and Rain – as those available on the RR310. In Sport and Track modes, the engine delivers an impressive 34 PS of maximum power and 27.3 Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, in Urban and Rain modes, these figures drop slightly to 25.8 PS and 25 Nm.

What sets the Apache 310 Street apart in terms of performance is its expected 10 kg reduction in weight compared to the RR310, which has a kerb weight of 174 kg. This decrease in weight is anticipated to result in a more exhilarating riding experience, with an improved power-to-weight ratio and potentially higher fuel efficiency. The bike’s riding stance is set to be more comfortable compared to its faired sibling, offering a shorter turning radius and enhanced agility and maneuverability.

In practical terms, the Apache 310 Street is poised to be a more versatile and budget-friendly option within its class. TVS is expected to adopt an aggressive pricing strategy, making it one of the most affordable motorcycles in its segment. Bookings for the Apache 310 Street are already open, with the official launch scheduled for tomorrow, September 6, 2023.