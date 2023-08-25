New TVS Apache 310 Street Bookings Open – Side Profile Teased

Upon launch, TVS Apache 310 Street will challenge rivals like KTM Duke range, Honda CB300R and upcoming Yamaha MT-03

For enthusiasts looking for an optimal mix of style and performance at an affordable price point, one of the preferred options is TVS Apache range. The flagship is RR310, which has been developed in collaboration with BMW. There will soon be more choices, with upcoming launch of Apache 310 Street.

BMW already sells its street version, the G310R. There’s G310GS ADV bike and G310RR sports bike as well based on the same platform. These are sold across more than 100 countries, something that highlights the strength of BMW-TVS partnership.

TVS Apache 310 Street features

It is likely that several of the features and components will be common across BMW G310R and upcoming TVS Apache 310 street bike. There will be some similarities with Apache RR310 as well. In terms of achieving a distinctive profile, there will be changes across the front fascia, alloy wheels, exhaust and choice of colours.

Based on test mule sightings and teasers, it has already been revealed that upcoming Apache 310 Street will have USD forks at front and a monoshock at rear. The bike will have a split seat design, similar to that of RR310. The tail lamp unit looks new and there’s a tyre hugger that holds the number plate and turn indicators.

Other unique aspects include a new square-shaped TFT display. It is different from the rectangular, vertically positioned unit in use with RR310. It is possible that some new functions could be added, in addition to the ones available with RR310. TVS SmartXonnect connectivity suite has features such as navigation assist, ride analytics, ride planning and access to calls and SMS.

TVS Apache 310 Street performance

Powering TVS Apache 310 Street will be the 312.2cc, single-cylinder, 4 valve, liquid cooled motor. Ride modes of Sport, Track, Urban and Rain are expected to be the same as that of RR310. In Sport and Track mode, the engine makes 34 PS of max power and 27.3 Nm of peak torque. In Urban and Rain mode, the numbers drop to 25.8 PS and 25 Nm.

Although the engine will be the same as RR310, the 310 street version is expected to deliver more exhilarating performance. One reason is that the street bike will be around 10 kg lighter than RR310 that has a kerb weight of 174 kg. This will increase the bike’s power-to-weight ratio. Fuel efficiency could also be higher with the reduced weight. Apache 310 Street will have a relatively comfortable riding stance in comparison to its faired sibling. Users can expect a shorter turning radius and improved agility and manoeuvrability.

In terms of practicality, upcoming Apache 310 Street will be more suitable in comparison to its faired sibling. TVS is likely to go for an aggressive pricing strategy, making Apache 310 Street one of the most affordable in its class. Bookings are now open. Launch will take lace on 6th Sep 2023.