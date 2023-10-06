TVS Apache RTR 310 Deliveries, Test Rides To Commence Soon

All-new TVS Apache RTR 310 gets an extensive range of performance-oriented features for max adrenalin rush

Aiming to strengthen its presence in streetfighter bike segment, TVS launched the Apache RTR 310 some time ago. After around a months’ time, TVS is now gearing up for deliveries and test rides. Apache RTR 310 is available at a starting price of Rs 2.43 lakh. It goes up against the likes of KTM 390 Duke, BMW G310R, Harley-Davidson X440 and Triumph Speed 400.

TVS Apache RTR 310 deliveries, test rides – What users can look forward to

With an optimal mix of form and function, TVS Apache RTR 310 is likely to emerge as one of the preferred options for enthusiasts. Folks who will be getting their deliveries and the ones taking the test rides have a lot to explore and experience. A decent learning curve can be expected, as users need to understand and master all that the bike has to offer.

With its impressive design and styling, TVS Apache RTR 310 is an absolute head-turner on the streets. The bike has sharp lines and contours that work to create an enchanting visual experience in combination with the sporty graphics and dual-tone colour theme. Overall profile is quite aggressive, made possible with the forward weight bias and raked high tail.

Some of the key highlights include dynamic twin LED cyborg headlamp, USD forks in golden finish, sculpted fuel tank, a full digital instrument console, rugged engine cowl, 8-spoke dual coloured alloy wheels, upswept exhaust, step-up split seat and dynamic twin tail lamp. The bike has performance-focused ergonomics and is equipped with tapered handlebars.

Users can choose from two colour options, Yellow and Black. The Yellow theme is essentially a combo of yellow and grey. The Black colour theme utilizes a mix of black and bright red. Among the two, the Yellow shade comes across as a lot more flamboyant. Based on market feedback, it is possible that TVS may introduce new colours for Apache RTR 310 in the future.

TVS Apache RTR 310 performance, specs

Powering the bike is a 312.12 cc liquid-cooled engine. Power and torque vary based on the mode selected. In Sport, Track and SuperMoto mode, the bike churns out 35.6 PS of max power and 28.7 Nm of peak torque. In Urban and Rain mode, the output is 27.1 PS and 27.3 Nm. TVS Apache RTR 310 has a 6-speed gearbox with a bidirectional quick shifter. Rated max speed is 150 kmph. The bike can achieve 0 to 60 kmph in just 2.81 seconds. 0 to 100 kmph takes 7.19 seconds.

A number of advanced features are available such as cornering ABS, wheelie control, cornering traction control, rear lift-off control, cornering cruise control and slope-dependant control. Other key highlights include a throttle-by-wire system, race-tuned slipper clutch, first-in-segment glide through technology (GTT), KYB suspension, Supermoto Mode, Michelin Road 5 tyres and adjustable hand levers.

Users can further improve their ride experience by choosing the Dynamic Kit or Dynamic Pro Kit. Users will be able to access additional features such as fully adjustable front and rear suspension, brass coated chain, tyre pressure monitoring system, race tuned dynamic stability control and climate control seat with heating and cooling.