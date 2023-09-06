TVS Apache RTR 310 Launched From Rs. 2.42 lakh

The 312.2cc on the new TVS Apache RTR 310 is the same one as Apache RR 310 and develops 34 PS of max power and 27.3 Nm of max torque

The strategic partnership between TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad has spawned its 5th product. Say Namaste to TVS Apache RTR 310, which is TVS’ second motorcycle based on 310 platform. This is the flagship of naked Apache lineup and is a complete departure from much tamer than its BMW counterpart, G 310 R.

TVS Apache RTR 310 Street Naked

As per pricing, TVS has pulled an absolute trump card. Apache RTR 310 is launched in 3 standard SKUs and 3 BTO options. Pricing starts from Rs. 2,42,990 for Arsenal Black (without quickshifter), Rs. 2,57,990 for Arsenal Black (with quickshifter) and Rs. 2,63,990 for Fury Yellow (all prices ex-sh).

The BTO Dynamic Kit and Dynamic Pro Kit cost Rs. 18,000 and Rs. 22,000 respectively on top. The Sepang Blue colour costs Rs. 10,000 on its own. The pricing is a steal considering its BMW counterpart costs Rs. 2.85 lakh and Honda CBR300R costs Rs. 2.77 lakh and KTM 390 Duke costs Rs. 2.97 lakh (all prices ex-sh). That said, Triumph Speed 400 does pose a serious threat.

Where design is concerned, TVS has outdone itself and has carved out quite a handsome machine. The front fascia is completely radical and leagues apart from what TVS has been doing till now. We saw a similar radical design departure with TVS X electric scooter as well. This new design language is likely to do wonders for the brand.

Most feature-packed in the segment!

Fuel tank is now sharp and lends a sporty appeal. We like the way these tank shrouds extend to flex the bike’s muscles. Fat USD forks at the front add to that effect dramatically. Speaking of dramatic, TVS Apache RTR 310 features a twin LED headlight setup. Twin LED DRLs look aggressive and a mean character, which is what TVS seems to be going for. These headlights remind me of Kawasaki Z1000.

Design is in-keeping with TVS’ ‘Restless To Race’ and ‘Restless To Play’ ethos and so are its ergonomics. There are sporty clip-on handlebars allowing riders to fully engage with their Apache. Combine that with precise footpeg positioning, TVS has struck a fine balance between spirited rides and everyday comfort.

New subframe has sporty body panels accentuating Apache RTR 310’s all-around aggression. Rear gets LED tail lights in rear subframe and turn indicators in its tyre hugger. The split seats seem to have decent padding and cushion for added comfort. Seat heating and cooling multiply the comfort factor exponentially.

Same engine as before – Slightly up-tuned

The 312.2cc single-cylinder engine with 4V head and liquid cooling remains as is, but slightly up-tuned. It makes 35.6 PS of maximum power at 9,700 RPM and 28.7 Nm of maximum torque at 6,650 RPM. There are four riding modes as well – Urban, Rain, Sport and Track. There is a slipper-clutch and ride-by-wire too, for granular throttle modulation.

The exhaust system is identical to outgoing model too. There is a new instrument cluster that now sports a squarish display, as opposed to a vertical smartphone-like unit on outgoing model. This new 5″ TFT screen gets all the SmartXonnect suite of connected features from the brand. This screen supports music connectivity and even GoPro connectivity.

Features additions include cruise control, ventilated seats for the first time in motorcycling industry, a bi-directional quick shifter, dynamic brake lights, a TPMS and a ton of new features. There is a 6-axis IMU that enables corner cruiser control, wheelie control, cornering traction control, rear lift-off control, corner ABS and more. We’re talking about music controls, notification alerts, navigation and much more. There is BTO program with adjustable suspension and additional kit offered in Dynamic and Dynamic Pro packs.

Manufacturer’s words

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Motor Company has always transformed and redefined technology with the TVS Apache series at the helm, where we brought to life tech-led innovations such as ride modes, slipper clutch, connectivity, fully adjustable suspension and the Built to Order Platform.

The global launch of the all-new TVS Apache RTR 310 marks a momentous

occasion for us, as this motorcycle encapsulates Apache’s 18-year legacy of innovation and performance. With the TVS Apache RTR 310, we’re taking our engineering to a whole new level, offering enthusiasts a motorcycle that’s not only powerful but also brings together different technologies to give a unique riding experience. This motorcycle is positioned to be the flagship product for many global markets including India, Europe, LATAM and

ASEAN.”

Speaking at the launch, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “The TVS Apache RTR 310 is the first of a new generation of Apache’s that inherit a 40 year racing pedigree and are based on our ‘Track to Road’ philosophy. This machine will be the start of a new era of Freestyle Performance Motorcycling with a core essence of thrill and fun. With many defining technologies, this flagship Apache like every other Apache will lead in technology setting new benchmarks for the category.

Its cyborg-inspired streetfighter design, all-range torque and track-tuned agility, elevates the fun of motorcycling for the new age riders – Power to Play for the Freestyler. The TVS Apache RTR series is already established as a formidable force in the naked format amongst premium lifestyle segment, The TVS Apache series recently crossed its 5 million global sales milestone becoming the fastest growing premium motorcycle brand in the segment.”