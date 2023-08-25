New TVS X Electric Scooter – Top 10 Things To Know

New TVS X is the first maxi-styled electric scooter in India

Indian homegrown 2W and 3W mobility solution provider, TVS Motor has revealed its newest product in Dubai, UAE. Named TVS X, this is a new electric scooter which sets itself a tier above the other electric scooters on sale in India. Here are the top 10 things you should know about TVS X.

1. Production version of Creon Concept

TVS showcased Creon concept years ago and it is still one of the wildest scooter designs in 2W industry. Most of those design elements have made it to production version – TVS X. This scooter looks just as futuristic as in the concept and is set to be a cut above other players in Indian EV space.

2. Xleton platform

TVS debuted new ‘Xleton’ aluminium alloy platform with highest stiffness-to-weight ratio among rivals. This is a new frame on which TVS X and future premium products will be based on it. The Xleton promises 2.5 times higher stiffness compared to other vehicles. The TVS X is unrelated to any other electric scooters from TVS.

3. Futuristic design

One look at TVS X can wow anyone. Segment leader Ola has stuck to simplistic curvy and smooth design language. Whereas TVS has thrown curves out of the window. It features a sharp design language with a pill-shaped LED DRL with two squarish LED headlight units on each side. It adheres to a maxi-scooter design and has a central spine. Some bits of Xleton frame is exposed on purpose, lending a strong character.

4. Incredible handling characteristics

The company has optimised center of gravity (both vertical and lateral). This is for unmatched stability. TVS’ rider-first engineering approach enhances rider-machine connection. Looking at the scooter we can see mass centralisation that should play a pivotal role in how TVS X approaches a corner.

5. Componentry

TVS X packs an advanced X-tilt handlebar, front suspension gets twin RSU telescopic forks and rear gets a cast swingarm with a single-sided mono-shock unit. Wheel size is 12” at both ends, shod with 100-section front tyre and 110-section rear tyre. 220mm front disc and 190mm rear disc constitute braking department. TVS X is the first electric scooter in India to get ABS.

6. Largest 10.2” TFT screen in the industry

10.2” screens are considered large and upmarket in new cars. TVS X, an electric scooter also gets a 10.2” touchscreen instrument screen. The touchscreen runs the new and intuitive called NavPro with a high-performance computing unit. There are smart tiles on this screen that are dynamic and content-aware. PlayTech suite enables wellness features, gaming and live video streaming and browsing too. TVS aims to turn this screen into a media machine when TVS X is idle.

7. Features bonanza!

Safety features include TVS Smart Xhield suite with overspeed alerts, SOS, DND mode, geofencing, auto locking, theft alerts, tow alerts, location-sharing features, and more. The 10.2” screen allows personalization options, including widgets, themes, and custom wallpaper uploads. There are welcome functions too, with the screen showing personalised animation and sound along with lighting effects as part of Razor Pulse lighting suite. Quality of life features include cruise control and reverse mode for easy parking.

8. Powertrain and performance

TVS X electric scooter aims to set a new benchmark in its segment. It features a brand new platform with a 4.4 kWh battery (3.8 kWh usable) and a PMSM motor with 7 kW (9.39 bhp) rated power and 11 kW (14.75 bhp) peak power. The company claims 0-40 km/h in 2.6 seconds, 0-60 km/h in 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 105 km/h.

9. Range and charging

This is a brand-new powertrain architecture with a centrally-mounted battery and charging port on its spine. TVS claims 140 km of range on a single charge. Riding modes include Stealth mode, Strive mode and Sonic mode. There is selectable regen control as well for recuperating lost energy. SmartX Home Charging ensures 0-50% in just under an hour with a 3 kW charger. 0-80% comes up in 3 hours 40 minutes with a 950W regular charger.

10. Pricing, availability and colours

There is only one colour to choose from. TVS calls it Hellkat Red. This colourway is a combination of Red, Silver, Blue and Black elements. TVS X costs Rs. Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-sh, Bengaluru). This might come off as expensive when directly compared to other rivals. Also, TVS X is not eligible for FAME II subsidies as well. That said, the looks, design, aggression and its sporty credentials seems well worth the price and comes off as an enthusiast product. Bookings have opened while deliveries will start in December 2023.