TVS-BMW Partnership Celebrates 10 Years – Over 1.4 Lakh Motorcycles Sold

TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad Celebrate 10 Years of Strategic Partnership: A Decade of Global Success

In a remarkable showcase of collaboration and innovation, TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad are celebrating a decade of their thriving partnership, marking an illustrious journey of mutual growth and achievement in the world of two-wheelers. With a joint commitment to excellence in product development, design, technology, and global reach, this strategic alliance has redefined the landscape of the motorcycle industry, transcending geographical boundaries and delivering on global aspirations.

TVS-BMW Partnership : A Decade of Progress

The roots of this impactful partnership were established in April 2013 when TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad joined forces to co-manufacture sub-500cc motorcycles for the global market. Over the past 10 years, this collaboration has produced remarkable outcomes that have set new standards in the industry. Four exceptional products were born from this partnership, all built upon the 310cc platform: the BMW G 310 R, BMW 310 GS, BMW G310 RR, and the TVS Apache RR 310, which stands as TVS Motor Company’s flagship motorcycle. Next motorcycle from this partnership is likely to be the Apache 310R, street version of the RR310 based on BMW’s G310R.

These motorcycles have achieved resounding success, winning the hearts of over 1.4 lakh customers across prominent markets such as the EU, USA, Latin America, Japan, China, and India. The seamless blend of German engineering prowess and Indian ingenuity has given birth to iconic brands that have become synonymous with performance, quality, and innovation.

The achievements of the partnership’s first decade served as a catalyst for its expansion and extension in December 2021. Building on their collective success, TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad embarked on a journey to jointly develop new platforms and cutting-edge technologies, including a focus on electric vehicles. The horizon of possibilities expanded further as TVS Motor Company took on the responsibility of designing and developing future BMW Motorrad products, while also ensuring top-notch quality, efficient supply chain management, and streamlined industrialization processes.

A Testimony from the Leaders

Commenting on this significant milestone, Mr. KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO of TVS Motor Company, expressed his delight: “We are delighted to be celebrating this historic milestone in our partnership journey with BMW Motorrad. TVS Motor’s decade-long relationship with BMW Motorrad is a testament to our shared values of innovation, quality, customer delight, engineering prowess, and focus on delivering globally aspirational products.”

Dr. Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad, added, “This 10th anniversary is an impressive proof of the success and strength of the collaboration between BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company. What began 10 years ago has developed into an extraordinary success story.”

Towards a Sustainable Future

Looking ahead, the partnership aims to leverage their collective strengths to develop platforms tailored for global urban-centric markets and the next generation of consumers. The recent unveiling of the fully electric masterpiece, BMW CE 02, underscores the commitment of both companies to sustainable mobility solutions.

TVS Motor’s Hosur manufacturing plant has played a pivotal role in this partnership’s success, contributing to around 10% of BMW Motorrad’s global production volume. Today, the BMW G 310 R, BMW 310 GS, and BMW G310 RR models are available in over 100 countries, serving as ambassadors of this exceptional collaboration. All these motorcycles are powered by the same 313cc single cylinder engine.