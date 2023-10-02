TVS MotoSoul 3.0 Festival Dates Announced – 8th And 9th Dec 2023, Goa

This is the third season of the Motorcycle Festival which will be held on 8th and 9th December, 2023 at Vagator Hill Top, Goa

TVS Motor Company has announced dates for the 3rd season of MotoSoul. The said festival will be held on 8th and 9th December at Vagator Hill Top in Goa. This is the third season of this motorcycle event which in the past has celebrated the spirit of motorcycling by drawing the attention of biking aficionados in the country who can come together to celebrate their passion for riding along with music, racing, and tech talks.

TVS MotoSoul 3.0 – Key Highlights

It may be remembered that the 1st TVS MotoSoul was held in 2019. Its following events had to be cancelled due to the pandemic while earlier this year the 2nd event was held from March 3-4, 2023, and was also held at Hilltop Vagator in Goa. The two-day event, MotoSoul 3.0 will see events such as dirt track racing, slow racing, and built-to-race competitions along with BMX biking, stunt competitions and flat track racing.

The festival will also comprise tattoo booths while this year the company has also organized Tech Dialogues wherein riders can share experiences and exchange ideas in terms of rides and their biking experiences. The third season of this mega motorcycling extravaganza will showcase custom-built TVS Apache motorcycles and Ronin bikes.

The company has organized several challenges and stunt competitions, BMX biking challenges, a skateboarding arena and a virtual reality experience zone which will also be a part of this festival. Entertainment will be in the form of a DJ night while cuisines have been planned and will be across a diverse range of cultures and regions in India.

TVS Motor has also organized Tech Dialogues wherein motorcycles and racers can share their experiences while it will also consist of interactive sessions with maestros from both racing and biking communities. For the more experienced riders, an experience zone will be set up wherein riders can perform wheelies and stoppies in controlled areas. It will also consist of a virtual realm with TVS Apache games and a simulator zone.

TVS Motor Company will also unveil new products from the Apache and Ronin range at the MotoSoul 3.0 along with a host of gears, merchandise and accessories and showcase the TVS Custom Garage.

TVS MotoSoul 3.0 – To Celebrate the Spirit of Motorcycling

Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company has this to say about the upcoming MotoSoul 3.0 event. “TVS Motosoul has become synonymous with celebrating the spirit of motorcycling and is known for its commitment to fostering a vibrant and passionate community of riders. With each edition, the event has grown bigger and better, offering an unmatched platform for riders to come together, share experiences, and immerse in the world of motorcycling.

We are dedicated to more than just motorcycles, and are committed to nurturing a thriving community of riders. We are stoked to be back with TVS MotoSoul 3.0 that will rescript their journey with unparalleled experiences backed by a vibrant and colourful theme set around the festival this time, beautifully translating the free-spirited essence of motorcyclists. We are confident that our endeavor of democratizing such experiences for our customers and enthusiasts will transpire into one of the biggest celebration of riders and riding communities through TVS Motosoul 3.0,”