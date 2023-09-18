TVS Apache RR 200 Fully Faired Launch Likely – Karizma, Pulsar RS200 Rival

With a booming young population, a lot more enthusiasts will be looking to try entry-level faired bikes

Although not a primary volume generator, the entry-level faired motorcycle segment does attract a niche segment of buyers. Folks with a fascination for the racetrack and speed will surely be interested in trying out new products in this space. Most recent offering is all-new Hero Karizma XMR 210 that has been launched at a starting price of Rs 1.73 lakh. Other options in this space include Pulsar RS200 and KTM RC200.

TVS Apache RR200 fully faired bike features

With Hero and Bajaj already here, TVS also seems to have sensed an opportunity. It is possible that TVS can launch a rival product in the form of Apache RR200. There appears to be a strong hint, based on the company’s social media conversations.

TVS already has the 200cc Apache RTR 200 4V. The same platform can be used for Apache RR200. Some of the faired design elements can be borrowed from RR310. With this approach, Apache RR200 can make it to the streets in the shortest possible time. It is probable that TVS may have already started working on the RR200.

While there is no straightforward confirmation, TVS twitter handle says that RR200 can be a possibility. TVS recently launched its new X electric scooter at a starting price of Rs 2.5 lakh. They also launcehd a street bike, likely to be RTR 310. In one of the conversations on Twitter, a user asked about the likelihood of RR200 and RR250. TVS has replied saying that it could be a possibility.

With launch of Hero Karizma 210, the prospects of a rival TVS product become even more relevant. TVS has nothing to lose, as it already has the platform and design to work with. With the company’s expertise and resources, a fully-faired Apache RR200 can be created quite quickly. Market response to Karizma 210 could also dictate TVS decisions with respect to Apache RR200.

TVS Apache engine, specs

Assuming RR200 makes it to production stage, it could be powered by the 197.75cc engine that does duty on Apache RTR 200 4V. The oil-cooled engine generates 20.82 PS of max power and 17.25 Nm of peak torque in Sport mode. In Urban and Rain mode, the numbers drop to 17.32 PS and 16.51 Nm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. TVS can probably bump up the numbers to make them comparable to that of Karizma 210. The latter churns out 25.5 PS and 20.4 Nm. Karizma has a 6-speed gearbox.

Apache RR210 can get telescopic forks at front and a monoshock suspension at rear. The bike will have disc brakes at both ends, integrated with dual-channel ABS. TVS could launch RR200 at a competitive price point. Karizma XMR and Bajaj RS200 are almost equally priced at Rs 1,72,900 and Rs 1,72,358, respectively.