TVS Racing Electric Championship Announced – Apache RTE Race Bikes

Specially designed and developed Apache RTE motorcycles will race in TVS Racing Electric One Make Championship (e-OMC)

Racing and TVS usually go hand in hand in a sentence. This is because of a profound vertical integration of racing DNA across TVS’ portfolio since its inception. Now, TVS has achieved a new milestone by announcing India’s first-ever electric racing championship for 2W vehicles. Say Namaste to TVS Racing Electric One Make Championship (e-OMC).

TVS Electric Racing Championship Announced

For the first time in India, a mainstream OEM is shedding new light on electric 2W racing. Not only is this a major milestone in TVS’ motorsport journey, but it also strengthens the company’s green credentials and commitment to eco-friendly and sustainable mobility solutions. This aligns with the brand’s intentions of spearheading 2W EV realm across multiple segments.

TVS Racing Electric One Make Championship (e-OMC) will feature specially designed and developed thorough race-bred Apache RTE motorcycles. These Apache RTE bikes are for racing and are solely for e-OMC. They will be an embodiment of TVS Racing and the brand’s rich four-decade old racing heritage.

On September 29th, 2023, TVS Racing Electric One Make Championship will make its debut at Indian National Motorcycle Road Racing Championship (INMRC) in the 4th round. TVS intends to redefine the future of e2W racing with this championship. There will be a total of eight handpicked riders who will race on all-new TVS Apache RTE (Racing Throttle Electric) bikes.

Apache RTE Race-spec Electric Motorcycles

The 8 handpicked riders will race on race-spec Apache RTE electric motorcycles at the 4th round of INMRC. These RTE motorcycles are jam-packed with cutting-edge tech and top-notch build and construction. Both motor and motor controller are liquid-cooled and still boast highest power-to-weight ratio in their class.

These racing electric motorcycles feature advanced battery chemistry and they get high-tech carbon fibre battery casing as well. Not only does carbon fibre battery casing save a lot of weight, but it also acts as a brilliant stress member for the chassis, owing to its incredible stiffness and structural rigidity.

The BMS (Battery Management System) is custom-built and custom-coded for race-specific algorithms. In terms of componentry, TVS Apache RTE racing motorcycles feature bespoke Ohlins front and rear suspension and Brembo braking kit including 320mm front disc, calipers and master cylinders.

Pirelli Super Corsa tyres are wrapped on custom carbon fibre wheels, reducing unsprung mass. The carbon fibre fairing is sleek and boasts lowest drag coefficient in its class as well. The icing on top has to be TVS Racing Factory colours and livery.

Words from the manufacturer

Mr. Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Motor has been championing racing ever since we started India’s first factory racing team. TVS Racing has been instrumental in making motorsports aspirational yet accessible for enthusiasts across the country. Many of the technologies that we pioneered in our racing machines have made way to our production vehicles, giving shape to our ‘track to road’ philosophy.

In line with our vision of providing exciting and sustainable mobility solutions, we are thrilled to announce the debut of India’s first ever EV two wheeler racing. TVS Racing e-OMC will not only set new benchmarks in the racing segment but also demonstrate the potential of electric vehicles in delivering high-octane and thrilling racing experiences for the world to witness.”

Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Racing takes great pride in being the propagators of offering a platform for racers to hone and showcase their skills and following their passion for racing. We have been the frontrunners in the segment, whether it was pioneering the TVS OMC in India in 1994, and expanding it in women’s and rookie class, or being the first Indian manufacturer to foray with the Asia One Make Championship or participate in the Dakar Rally. With the TVS Racing e-OMC, we take a monumental step into redefining the future of racing.”