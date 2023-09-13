TVS Apache RTR 310 Review – Born from Legends

TVS Apache RTR 310 Review – Crafting a Legacy Where Innovation Meets Asphalt

In penning this brief TVS Apache RTR 310 Review, (first ride), we must for a moment dive into the dynamic collaboration between TVS and BMW in the world of motorcycles. This ongoing partnership has yielded another remarkable addition to their portfolio. Our focus today centres on a motorcycle that traces its lineage back to the initial creation that marked the beginning of this partnership – the BMW G310R.

With each passing year, this collaboration has evolved, producing an impressive array of motorcycles. BMW enthusiasts can explore the G310R, G310GS, and G310RR, while TVS enthusiasts have the RR 310 and RTR 310 at their disposal. Join us as we navigate this exciting new motorcycle. Does the Apache RTR 310 possess the qualities needed to distinguish itself from these formidable competitors? Let’s explore that question in detail.

TVS Apache RTR 310 Design: Form Meets Function

Apache RTR 310 strikes a perfect balance between aesthetics and performance. Its sporty side and rear profile not only look great but also contribute to efficacy, and nimble handling. The unique cyborg-inspired design in the DRL, headlamp, and tail lamp isn’t just for style; it likely complements forward-biased mass distribution, enhancing overall handling and responsiveness.

Beneath the surface, the lightweight aluminium subframe reduces weight, boosting agility. Lightweight 8-spoke dual-coloured alloy wheels further improve handling and acceleration. Engine features, like the optimised coolant jacket with 23 rows of radiator tubes, ensure efficient heat management, resulting in enhanced performance and durability. The hyper-spec trellis frame excels in dynamic response. Sporty steel tapered handlebars, ergonomic refinements, and adjustable hand levers prioritise rider comfort and control.

TVS Apache RTR 310’s Tech Features – Command Centre, 5-inch TFT Cluster

Rider engagement is maximised with five distinct ride modes, adapting the bike’s behaviour to various road conditions. Whether you’re navigating the urban jungle, tackling rainy streets, chasing the thrill of sports mode, or unleashing the beast on the track or supermoto terrain. These modes optimise performance and safety for each scenario. The 5-inch TFT Cluster serves as a command centre, offering control over GoPro, music, voice assistance, and more. This integration keeps riders connected without compromising their attention on the road.

Technological aids like Race Tuned Linear Stability Control, Cornering ABS, Traction Control, and Cruise Control elevate the bike’s handling. And with it stability, responsiveness, and safety, regardless of the riding environment. Everything matters. Features like Climatic Control Seats are cool. Reverse Inclined DOHC Engine, and SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity are refined.

TVS Apache RTR 310’s 312.2 cc Engine, Quickshifter

TVS Apache RTR 310 packs a 312.2 cc reverse inclined DOHC engine to deliver peak power of 35.6 PS at 9,700 rpm and max torque of 28.7 Nm at 6,650 rpm. Its 6-speed transmission ensures versatile performance across different riding scenarios. TVS has declared it the fastest in its segment to get from 0 – 60 kmph in 2.81 seconds.

The bi-directional quickshifter (operating range – 2,300 rpm to redlining) facilitates smooth gear changes. RTR’s Race Tuned Slipper Clutch enhances control during aggressive downshifting. Throttle-by-wire system optimises throttle response. And its engine coolant jacket optimization maintains ideal operating temperatures. Glide Through Technology (GTT) streamlines city riding, and mass centralisation contributes to balanced handling. All this and more, work to harmonise a balanced ride experience.

TVS Apache RTR 310 6-Axis IMU: The Brain Behind the Ride

RTR’s agility shines through whether navigating city traffic or tackling tight corners. However, the suspension felt slightly stiff on the smooth tarmac during the media ride in Bangkok. On the braking front, the bike delivers excellent bite, and the Dual ABS system performs its job effectively, ensuring reliable stopping power.

Michelin Road 5 tyres deliver commendable grip, enhancing overall control. The traction control and cruise control systems perform effectively, contributing to a safe and smooth ride. Notably, TVS employs a sophisticated 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) that continually feeds crucial data to the bike’s CPU, including speed, angle, acceleration, and braking.

This endows the bike with remarkable intelligence, enabling it to anticipate potential situations well in advance. For instance, when engaged in cruise control at 80 kmph and approaching a curve, the IMU processes the data to calculate the direction and angle of the curve. Consequently, it adjusts speed, ensuring a safe and controlled passage through the curve.

Riding the RTR 310: Navigating the Power and Vibration Spectrum

TVS Apache RTR 310 showcases a noticeable improvement over its predecessor, the Apache RR310. This enhancement is primarily attributed to its lighter weight, about 5 kgs less, and a tuned engine that delivers approximately 1.5 bhp/1.4 Nm more power. The power delivery is notably smooth, enabling the bike to accelerate effortlessly into triple-digit speeds. However, it’s at these higher speeds where vibrations become apparent.

Unfortunately, TVS hasn’t successfully mitigated the vibration issue that has persisted within the 310 family from the outset. In fact, the new RTR 310 appears to exhibit more vibrations compared to the Apache RR 310. Despite this, the RTR 310’s improved power and peppy performance make it an enticing option.

Triumph, Harley Davidson, and KTM in the Ring: TVS Apache RTR 310 Challengers

Demand for motorcycles in the 300-450cc segment is steadily increasing. Several new motorcycles have recently hit the market or are set to be launched in this segment. Royal Enfield, for instance, has refreshed its 350cc lineup and introduced the new Hunter 350 model. Additionally, they have plans to unveil the Himalayan 450 later this year. Triumph has entered this segment with the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400. Harley Davidson is here with the X440, and KTM has launched the new Duke 390. Most of these motorcycles will compete directly with the TVS Apache RTR 310.

TVS Apache RTR 310 Review Verdict – TVS Apache RTR 310 – A Worthy Addition to the 310 Lineup

TVS Apache RTR 310 sets itself apart from the rest of the 310 family, avoiding the feeling of being a mere rebadge exercise. It offers a distinct riding experience and is feature rich. Within the city, it’s an absolute joy to ride, but it’s touring capabilities leave room for improvement. With prices ranging from Rs 2.42 lakh to over Rs 3 lakh for the fully loaded variant, the new TVS Apache RTR 310 represents a compelling option for those seeking a motorcycle in the 300cc-400cc segment.