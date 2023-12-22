TVS Sales Breakup November 2023 – Domestic And Exports, Scooters, Bikes

Every single vehicle on the TVS sales breakup November 2023 charts showed positive growth where domestic market performance is concerned

The leading Indian 2W and 3W manufacturer, TVS Motor, has been fortifying its grounds in the market. After posting the highest-ever sales of around 3.45 lakh units in October 2023 around the festive season, TVS has sold 2,87,017 units in India with 19.7% YoY growth and shipped 64,348 units abroad with an 8.07% YoY decline.

TVS Sales Breakup November 2023 – Domestic sales

When compared to 1,91,730 units sold in November 2022, TVS gained 95,287 units in volume in domestic market. In India, TVS’ highest-seller was Jupiter scooter range with 72,859 units sold last month and 25.38% of total company’s sales. When compared to 47,422 units sold in November 2022, Jupiter saw 53.64% YoY growth along with 25,437 units gained in volume.

XL and Apache range took 2nd and 3rd positions with 43,482 and 41,025 units sold, securing 15.15% and 14.29% market shares respectively. Where XL saw 26.16% YoY growth with 9,017 units gained in volume, Apache registered a higher growth margin of 51.26% YoY with 13,903 units gained in volume.

Raider 125 and Ntorq 125 sold 39,829 and 30,396 units with 13.88% and 10.59% of TVS’ total sales respectively. Raider grew sales numbers by 47.53% YoY, while Ntorq’s numbers grew by 78.77% YoY. Volume gain stood at 12,832 and 13,393 units for Raider and Ntorq respectively. In 6th position, we have TVS Sport with 17,157 units sold and 50.26% YoY growth.

In 7th and 8th positions, we have iQube and Radeon with 16,702 and 10,720 units sold and registered a healthy 66.09% and 26.83% YoY growth respectively. Zest and Star City sold 7,922 and 4,125 units with 150.93% and 55.95% YoY growth respectively. TVS’ premium products Ronin and RR 310 sold 2,107 and 693 units respectively.

Exports witnessed YoY sales decline

Where exports are concerned, Star City 125 was the best-seller abroad with 37,814 units sold as opposed to 28,259 units shipped last year. Star City alone accounted for 58.76% of TVS’ total exports. Star City registered 33.81% YoY growth with 9,555 units volume growth YoY. In 2nd and 3rd positions, we have Apache and TVS Sport with 11.86% and 9.71% of TVS’ total exports respectively.

Where Apache registered 4.49% YoY growth with 328 units volume increment, Sport saw 49% YoY growth and 2,055 units volume increment. Highest-seller in India, Jupiter saw 4th place in exports with 4,374 units shipped. Jupiter registered an impressive 914.85% YoY growth as opposed to just 431 units shipped last year.

TVS shipped 4,195 and 3,416 units and Raider and Ntorq with 100.53% and 27.75% YoY growth respectively. The company’s multi-genre motorcycle, Ronin, shipped 436 units. The company shipped exactly 80 units of both Radeon and iQube in November 2023. XL and RR 310 saw 36 and 34 buyers abroad, respectively. In total, TVS’ total exports stood at 64,348 units and as opposed to 69,996 units shipped in November 2022, TVS saw an 8.07% YoY decline, losing 5,648 units in volume.