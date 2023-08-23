TVS X Electric Launch Price Rs 2.5 Lakh – 140 Kms Range, Segment 1st Features

TVS Motor has launched their all new electric two wheeler called X – It is priced from Rs 2.5 lakh, ex-sh (FAME incentive is not applicable)

TVS Motor Company, a globally recognized manufacturer of two and three-wheelers, has taken a giant leap forward in the world of electric vehicles (EVs) with the launch of its highly anticipated flagship crossover EV, the TVS X. This revolutionary machine, designed from the ground up, is poised to redefine the electric mobility landscape with its stunning design, exceptional performance, and cutting-edge tech features.

With the growing global adoption of electric vehicles, the TVS X aims to establish a unique presence in the EV industry. Rooted in rider-first engineering principles that prioritize the rider-machine connection, this sleek and dynamic vehicle is built to ignite desire. Developed entirely in India, the TVS X boasts a powerful electric motor and advanced battery technology, delivering not only thrilling acceleration but also an impressive range. It represents an ideal zero-emission and sophisticated electric mobility solution.

The Three Pillars of TVS X:

1. Design: Artful Engineering

At the core of the TVS X is its cutting-edge design, which follows an inside-out approach where form seamlessly follows function. Its aerodynamically optimized silhouette embodies harmonious flow and dynamics, resulting in a machine designed for speed and excitement. The TVS X is a visual masterpiece that captivates every rider with a sense of awe.

Built on an all-new platform, the TVS X features a high-precision cast aluminum alloy frame called the TVS Xleton frame. This frame sets an industry benchmark for stiffness and durability, contributing to improved efficiency by minimizing drag resistance. Notably, the TVS X incorporates a segment-first Ram Air Cooled Motor for dynamic cooling and sustained performance.

The lighting architecture of the TVS X is equally impressive. It features a four-element LED headlamp with signature style, sequential turn indicators, and programmable light sequences that allow riders to personalize various vehicle states.

2. Performance: Rider-First Engineering

The TVS X is engineered with a ‘rider-first’ philosophy, aiming to offer riders a telepathic level of control and handling. Every aspect, from vehicle dynamics to the powertrain, has been developed in-house to deliver an unparalleled riding experience.

The TVS Xleton frame offers exceptional stiffness, ensuring superb agility and steering precision. Specially developed tire compounds enhance grip while reducing rolling resistance. With 11kW of peak power, the TVS X is the most powerful EV in its segment, achieving a remarkable 0-40kmph acceleration in just 2.6 seconds and a sustained top speed of 105kmph. Efficiency is further boosted by multi-level selectable re-gen modes and the latest generation of ABS, providing confidence-inspiring stops.

The TVS X features a high-performance battery pack with 4.44kWh of installed capacity energy, supported by an in-house-developed Battery Management System. Charging options include a Smart X Home rapid charger and a portable charger, making EV ownership convenient.

3. Connected Technology: Mobility Reimagined

The TVS X showcases a reimagined rider interface with a 10.2-inch HD+ TFT touchscreen, the largest in its class, offering deeper customization. The TVS NavPro, built on the next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform, provides context-aware information, pre-emptively mapping charging stations for a hassle-free riding experience. The TVS X also offers extensive personalization options, including widgets, themes, and cluster wallpaper uploads.

In addition to its advanced features, the TVS X ensures rider safety through the TVS Smart Xhield, offering proactive safety features such as crash alerts and tow alerts. Live vehicle location sharing straight from the cluster is an industry first.

TVS Motor Company’s commitment to sustainable mobility solutions has culminated in the TVS X, a groundbreaking EV designed for global trendsetters who embrace technology and innovation. With exceptional performance, intuitive technology, and futuristic design, the TVS X is poised to make a lasting impact worldwide, reinforcing TVS Motor’s position as an industry pioneer.

Price, Bookings and Delivery

Bookings for the TVS X are now open, with deliveries set to commence from November 2023 in 15 cities in a phased manner. The TVS X is available at an introductory price of INR 2,49,990 (Ex-showroom Bengaluru), with optional chargers. The first 2,000 units will feature the exclusive “First Edition” insignia, accompanied by a curated Concierge service and Garmin Smartwatch for an enhanced ownership experience.

Mr. Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said, “Our dedication to harness technology and innovation towards a greener and more sustainable future has brought to us this incredibly desirable machine. This launch marks a defining moment in TVS Motors’ journey of showcasing a made-in-India EV, the TVS X. It has been designed for the global citizens, who are trendsetters and visionaries with a passion for technology. It is set to inspire a shift towards premium yet sustainable and technologically advanced mobility solutions. It leads the way to become a global benchmark for a machine that is born electric. The TVS X embodies innovation with a disruptive mindset. It has sustainability at its core and embodies the next era of clean mobility. With its remarkable performance, premium aesthetics, and integrated, intuitive, and personalised experiences, we believe it will redefine mobility worldwide.”