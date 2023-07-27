TVS XL Electric Design Patent Leaks – Rival To Kinetic Luna EV

The battery on TVS XL Electric could be enough to travel 60 km of range on a single range

Indian 2W EV space has seen unprecedented growth in the past couple of years. Not only is EV making a lot of noise in mainstream passenger vehicle space, but in commercial 2W space too. There are more new entrants in commercial 2W EV space now, more than ever.

Now, TVS wants a piece of this pie as well. TVS already makes XL 100 which is an ICE commercial workhorse. But TVS also makes iQube range of electric scooters. When both these ideologies fuse together, we get TVS XL Electric, which the company has patented in India.

TVS XL Electric Patented In India

As of now, TVS only has a iQube lineup in its electric portfolio. There is a new 2W EV that the company is set to launch or unveil in August. This is likely to be a more high-end electric scooter, most likely something based on the Creon design concept.

Sticking with XL Electric, it bears semblance with XL 100 ICE moped. We can’t call this a moped, though. Because there are no pedals on this. Construction is very minimal and follows the footsteps of XL 100. There is a central spine tubular chassis. This patent drawing doesn’t show body panels.

With XL 100, the front apron area was its fuel tank. That is not necessary anymore. So, this area is empty. Where a petrol engine was, with XL 100, is now where batteries are. TVS could have gone with a hub motor, but has chosen to go with a mid-mounted setup. What looks like a chain drive, sends power to the rear wheel.

Maybe TVS went with a mid-mounted motor because of pedals in the future? Motor position is perfect for pedal integration too. We say this because hub motors are generally less sophisticated and less expensive and are the preferred choice in economic and budget builds.

What to expect?

There are split seats. Rear seat should have a removable function to accommodate luggage. Headlights look identical to XL 100. There are RSU telescopic front forks and dual-shock absorbers in the back. Drum brakes do duties here. Battery and motor should eke out around 60 km of range on a single charge.

TVS XL Electric could be an ideal vehicle for last-mile delivery businesses with both B2B and B2C models. That said, this design patent has a saree guard too. This could indicate that TVS is eying private buyers as well. More details will follow when TVS unveils it. Upon launch, it will take on the likes of Kinetic Luna electric, which is also nearing launch.

