2023 Activa Limited Edition Launched, Starting Rs. 81K – Youthful Zest

With this new limited edition variant, Honda Activa is offering a youthful appeal that should appeal to younger audience

Being the king of the hill is only half the job done. Keeping the throne intact is relatively more tedious. This isn’t really an issue for Honda Activa as it is the undisputed king of scooters sold in India. HMSI is now offering a new Limited Edition with 2023 Activa scooter. Bookings are open across all Red Wing dealerships.

2023 Activa Limited Edition

After launching SP125 Sports Edition, Honda has launched Limited Edition variant of 2023 Activa for a limited period of time. 2023 Activa is on offer with three variants – STD, DLX and Smart. Honda is offering Limited Edition treatment with DLX and Smart variants only. Pricing for Limited Edition is Rs. 80,734 for DLX and Rs. 82,734 for Smart variant.

With DLX variant Limited Edition costs Rs. 2,000 more and with Smart variant, added cost is Rs. 500. Interestingly, Honda calls the top spec as ‘Smart’ variant with Limited Edition and ‘H-Smart’ with regular Activa. Also, Honda refers to it as ‘Special Edition’ in some materials and denotes top-spec variant as ‘H-Smart’. Other than that 2023 Activa Limited Edition is just a cosmetic and visual upgrade rather than functional.

There are two colours on offer – Matte Steel Black Metallic and Pearl Siren Blue. These shades are much more appealing than the slew of options standard Activa gets. The new colours get special patterns on front apron and side body panels. Along with these patterns, white stripes add a dash of excitement too, present on side body panels and front apron.

Other than that, Honda has used black chrome elements for the first time on Activa. These elements are primarily found in 3D Activa emblem. Rear grab rail gets glossy body colour finish, that looks a lot more interesting.

Specs & Features

A semi-digital instrument console houses speedo, odo, fuel level, trips and tell-tale signs. 2023 Activa Limited Edition will retain the same 109.51 cc single-cylinder engine developing 7.68 bhp of power and 8.90 Nm of torque. Features like a silent starter, external fuel filler and everything will be carried over too. We would have liked a disc brake option with Limited Edition, but that isn’t the case.

Top-spec Smart variant gets LED headlights, a smart key, keyless ignition, alloy wheels, and more. As of now, TVS Jupiter and Suzuki Access stand in 2nd and 3rd place in scooter sales charts. Honda is offering 3 years standard warranty and 7 year optional warranty for added peace of mind.

Words from the manufacturer

Commenting on the launch of the new Honda Activa Limited Edition, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Activa has revolutionized the Indian two-wheeler segment and delighted millions of Indians over last two decades. Maintaining popularity across all age groups, it is India’s most loved scooter. We are confident that the launch of this new Limited Edition Activa will further excite our customers, especially the new generation buyers.”

Introducing Honda’s new limited edition offering, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,“We are pleased to announce the launch of Activa Limited Edition ahead of the auspicious festive season with striking looks, smart advanced features and a trusted reliable engine. As we strive to meet the evolving customer aspirations, HMSI will continue to raise the bar and introduce new-age offerings to provide an unmatched ownership experience.”