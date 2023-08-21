F77 Space Edition Electric Motorcycle – Tribute to Chandrayaan 3

As opposed to the 77 units of F77 Special, Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition spawns just 10 units

India is making great strides in space exploration, as evidenced by the successful lunar landing mission of Chandrayaan 3 by ISRO. Ultraviolette Automotive, a leading high-performance electric motorcycle brand in India, has recently launched a very limited edition of its F77 motorcycle, called the Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition.

Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition – F77 Special, but more limited!

This special edition celebrates India’s achievements in space exploration and has a production run of only 10 units. The company has priced it at Rs. 5.6 lakh (ex-sh) and bookings will start tomorrow, on August 22, 2023. The exclusivity of this rare machine means only 10 lucky owners will get to experience the thrill of owning it.

Ultraviolette Automotive, a homegrown electric mobility startup, is commemorating India’s recent success in space exploration with the launch of the F77 Space Edition motorcycle. This achievement, achieved through ISRO’s Chandrayaan 3 mission, is a significant breakthrough that will secure India’s place in the annals of lunar exploration history.

The F77 Space Edition is not merely a standard F77 model with an added special livery. Indeed, the new livery is deserving of attention in its own right. However, the F77 Space Edition has more to offer than meets the eye. It is essentially the same model as the F77 Special. Which, if you recall, was produced in a limited run of only 77 units.

The F77 Space Edition boasts improved performance metrics. This includes 40.5 bhp of power, 100 Nm of peak torque. It has a range of 307 km from a 10.3 kWh battery and a top speed of 152 km/h. Space Edition can sprint to 60 km/h in just 2.9 seconds. If these figures sound familiar, it is because they align with those of the F77 Special and surpass those of the current top-spec F77 Recon trim.

It is worth noting that the F77 Special also offered additional warranty. We’re talking about an 8-year or 1,00,000 km warranty as opposed to the 5-year or 50,000 km warranty offered with the F77 Recon. Ultraviolette has not yet specified the standard extended warranty available with the F77 Space Edition. The motorcycle’s new livery, featuring striking orange accents on the body panels, is visually more appealing than other trims.

Prospects of Space Edition

Ultraviolette flexes its aerospace DNA with the new F77 Space Edition. Cutting-edge engineering on F77 includes extensive use of aerospace-grade aluminium, aerospace-grade paint, aircraft-inspired design, a 9-axis IMU measuring roll, pitch and yaw and multiple fail-safes for battery, like in an aircraft.

Announcing the launch of the Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition, Narayan Subramaniam, Co-Founder and CEO, Ultraviolette Automotive said, “We are excited to bring to you our latest creation – the F77 Space Edition and can’t wait to hand over the keys to 10 special riders. Ultraviolette aims to constantly push the boundaries of science and technology and the Space Edition is the best way to celebrate this commitment.

As the aerospace industry is where the pinnacles of technology are achieved, the F77 Space Edition proudly commemorates India’s celestial journey. The very same DNA is clearly reflected in the Ultraviolette F77 Space edition. Infused with aerospace grade attributes and a distinctive design ethos, the F77 Space Edition stands as a testament to our resolute commitment in charting the course for the future of electric mobility.”