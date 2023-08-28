Under-Repair Truck Falls On Mahindra XUV700 SUV – All Safe

Mahindra XUV700 in question is a 5 star crash rated vehicle, awarded by Global NCAP agency under old testing protocols

Residents of Suratgarh witnessed a bizarre road accident near Indira Circle and Government College. This accident involved a Mahindra XUV700 and an under-repair truck by the side of the road. One might think it may be a head-on or side collision. In reality, said truck fell on XUV700, just as it was passing beside it.

Truck Falls On Mahindra XUV700

Said truck was supposedly under repair and jacked up for the same purpose. There were two mechanics working on repairing this truck. Unfortunately, just as the Mahindra XUV700 was passing beside this under-repair truck, it fell on it hard.

Fortunately, there were no reported casualties from either party (truck and XUV700). There was no reported damage of goods in the truck as well. There have been incidents like this with other vehicles like Tata Tiago, Fiat Linea and Hyundai Venue in the past.

These incidents are not equally comparable as damage depends on weight of load inside the truck, speed of vehicle, and angle of fall or impact. So, one can’t be declared better as opposed to others. But objectively, we can say that the Mahindra XUV700’s pillars did a good job of protecting its occupant’s heads.

Causes for the accident

A truck usually has a very high centre of gravity. When improperly jacked up, there will be a shift in weight and centre of gravity, tipping the vehicle in the opposite direction. Improper road surfacing and undulations in road leading to un-level surface also lead to improper jacking.

Quality of the jack and its load rating play a pivotal role as well. Exceeding the load limit of a jack will lead to failures too. This incident sheds light on the structural integrity of a vehicle during unfavourable incidents. Said Mahindra XUV700 has a 5 star crash rating under old Global NCAP crash protocols.

In the results, Global NCAP declared XUV700’s monocoque chassis as safe and stable and capable of withstanding further loadings. Global NCAP’s side impact tests lend good insight into pillar strength and side crumple zones as well. This incident sheds light on improper highway designs and lenient enforcement of older transport vehicles too.

Proper enforcement needed

There have been a lot of accidents that signify improper highway design. There could be more ‘rest areas’ and service lanes to avoid inconveniences like this. Heavy commercial vehicles are not too regulated either. And usually, most of them don’t even have working rear tail lights, which is an invitation for a hazard on its own.

We hope MoRTH cracks down on unfit commercial vehicles operating on the road like clockwork. Also, enforces that they meet all the set criteria for safe operations.