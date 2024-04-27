Upcoming Kia Clavis SUV To Rival Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter?

Kia Clavis will be launched in both ICE and EV guise in India – It is likely to rival Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter

The sub-4-meter SUV category has emerged as a lucrative market segment, drawing significant attention from both consumers and manufacturers alike. Representing a more compact alternative within this segment, vehicles like the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter have gained notable traction, reflecting the evolving preferences of buyers.

Is the Upcoming Kia Clavis Set to Shake Up the Competition?

In the past year, the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter have seen a surge in popularity, collectively boasting sales figures exceeding 22,000 units monthly. With the impending arrival of the Kia Clavis, currently undergoing rigorous testing, the landscape of this segment is set to witness a notable shift.

While the Tata Punch offers both electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) variants, the Hyundai Exter is presently available solely with ICE options. Although plans for an Exter EV release are in motion, slated for realization in 2025, the demand for vehicles in the 3.8-meter SUV segment remains evident.

It’s highly probable that Kia will position its Clavis to compete in this realm, as indicated by recent spy shots showcasing its size relative to rivals like the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter. In the captured imagery, the resemblance between the Clavis and the Casper is striking, with shared design elements such as doors and bonnets.

Notably, the Clavis appears marginally longer than the Casper, placing it squarely in contention against the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch within the Indian market. For context, the Casper measures 3.6 meters in length, while the Clavis appears to extend to approximately 3.8 meters.

Comparing Kia Clavis, Tata Punch, and Hyundai Exter

A recent glimpse into the upcoming Kia Clavis reveals an air of premium sophistication, setting it apart from its counterparts. Spy shots have unveiled a plethora of anticipated features, promising a tech-centric experience for drivers. Noteworthy highlights include full LED lighting, intricately designed alloy wheels reminiscent of Kia’s global electric vehicle lineup, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) evidenced by radar modules and windshield cameras.

Additionally, the Clavis is set to offer a panoramic sunroof, a rarity in the sub-4-meter space, following in the footsteps of models like the XUV 3OO. Inside the cabin, dual horizontal 10.2-inch screens akin to those found in the Sonet and Seltos models, alongside an EV-inspired steering wheel, hint at a futuristic driving experience.

ICE or EV: A Divergence in Powertrain Strategy?

As discussions surrounding powertrain options unfold, speculation arises regarding the Clavis’s potential to offer both ICE and electric variants. Much like the surge in Tata Punch sales following the introduction of the Punch EV, anticipation mounts for an electric iteration of the Clavis.

Recent sightings of testing vehicles featuring EV-inspired design elements fuel this speculation, suggesting that the Clavis EV may boast a more feature-rich offering compared to its ICE counterpart, aligning with market trends while ensuring cost efficiency. More details are expected to be revealed about Clavis as its anticipated launch gets closer.