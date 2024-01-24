Upcoming Maruti Grand Vitara 7-Seater SUV Render – Alcazar, Safari Rival

With growing demand for SUVs, Maruti Suzuki will be introducing multiple new products including BEVs in the coming years

In the SUV segment, Maruti Suzuki has tasted success with products like Brezza, Grand Vitara and Fronx. Going forward, Maruti will be looking to strengthen its SUV portfolio. One of the new products under development is a 7-seater version of Grand Vitara. Internally codenamed Y17, the 7-seater Grand Vitara is expected to be launched in 2025. Ahead of that, a digital render provides a glimpse of possibilities that exist with the 7-seater Grand Vitara.

Maruti Grand Vitara 7-seater digital render

With the addition of third row seats, Maruti Grand Vitara 7-seater will be longer than the existing model that is 4,345 mm in length. However, the wheelbase of 2,600 mm is expected to be the same. The longer body ensures a stately profile for the 7-seater model. The dominating road presence is also made possible with changes to the overall design and styling.

For example, the front fascia has undergone a major refresh. There’s a new grille with blacked-out elements, broad chrome strips, a slightly altered sculpted bonnet, redesigned front bumper and a sleek faux skid plate. Another distinctive feature is the large polygonal fog lamp housing with ice-cube LED fog lights. Side profile exudes power and confidence with flared wheel arches, thick body cladding, larger doors and windows and chrome window lining.

Y17 has large, sporty alloy wheels, likely to be 19-inch units. These are shod with low-profile tyres for a more athletic look and feel. 7-seater Maruti Grand Vitara has acquired a boxier profile in comparison to the largely curvy outlines of the stock model. This is especially true for the front fascia and roofline. A boxy profile is needed to ensure optimal space for 2nd and 3rd row passengers. At rear, Y17 has updated tail lamps, tailgate and bumper.

Maruti Grand Vitara 7-seater performance

Powertrain options for Maruti Y17 will include the 1.5-litre 4-cylinder K15C mild hybrid petrol engine. It generates 103.06 PS of max power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include 5MT and 6AT. This engine is likely to be offered with lower-spec and mid-spec variants of Y17. Higher trims will be getting the 1.5-litre 3-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engine. It delivers 115.56 PS and 141 Nm. It is mated to an e-CVT gearbox.

To ensure acceptability among a larger customer base, Maruti Y17 will be offered in both 7-seat and 6-seat options. It is likely that Maruti will launch the 7-seater version first to achieve a clear differentiation with the existing 5-door model. The 6-seat Y17 will be getting captain seats in the middle row and some additional equipment as well. Y17 could get new interior colour theme options as well.

At a later date, Toyota is expected to launch its own rebadged version of 7-seater Maruti Grand Vitara. Maruti Y17 is expected to be offered at a starting price of around Rs 15 lakh. It will rival the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, and MG Hector Plus.