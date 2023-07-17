Upcoming TVS Apache 310cc Street Naked Motorcycle Spied Again

TVS Apache RR 310-based naked bike launch nears – A Promising Addition to the TVS Lineup

The highly anticipated TVS Apache 310cc Street Naked Motorcycle has been caught testing once again, hinting at its nearing launch. This new naked iteration of the popular sportbike will be based on the same 310cc platform which TVS has developed in association with BMW.

Thanks to the latest spy shots from Nadeem Alvi, we now have new details. While specific details are scarce, the test mule’s exposed sections provide some insight into its design cues. The front end appears aggressive, with a sharp LED headlight and a muscular fuel tank, reminiscent of the Apache RR 310. However, the absence of a fairing exposes the bike’s robust frame and showcases its sporty essence.

New Apache 310 – What will it pack?

There are new wheels that look a lot better than outgoing ones. These are 4-spoke in design but have 8 actual spokes. Tank shrouds get turn indicators, which look premium. There is a single-piece seat, and pillion area is now a lot higher than the outgoing model. There is a new LED tail light signature as well, which reminds me of a Pulsar.

The new exhaust looks aftermarket, but it has connected wires and looks like a part of the testing as well. If TVS and BMW put this exhaust, it would make an absolute style statement. Front USD forks and rear mono-shock look similar to outgoing models. We can’t get a look at the powertrain in these pictures. There should be an upgrade here as well.

Underneath the skin, the TVS Apache RR 310-based naked bike is expected to inherit its powertrain from its fully faired sibling. The Apache RR 310 is equipped with a potent 312.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 33.5 bhp and 27.3 Nm of torque. This engine is known for its refined performance and strong mid-range power delivery, and it’s likely to be retained in the naked variant. Riders can expect an exhilarating experience, combining sporty handling and energetic acceleration.

Chassis and Features

While the spy shots conceal most of the bike’s specifics, it is anticipated that the naked version will borrow the Apache RR 310’s trellis frame, which provides excellent rigidity and stability. This should contribute to precise handling and enhanced control, making it an enjoyable ride on both city streets and twisty roads. Furthermore, TVS is known for equipping its motorcycles with advanced features, and it’s likely that the naked variant will come loaded with modern amenities such as a fully digital instrument cluster, ride modes, and advanced rider aids.

Competition and Market Positioning

The naked motorcycle segment in India is highly competitive, with various manufacturers vying for market share. TVS has a strong presence in this segment with its Apache RTR series, and the addition of a naked bike based on the Apache RR 310 platform will further strengthen its product lineup.

The TVS Apache RR 310-based naked bike is expected to go head-to-head with rivals such as the KTM Duke 390, BMW G 310 R, and upcoming Yamaha MT-03. If TVS manages to price the bike competitively while offering a compelling package in terms of performance and features, it could potentially capture a significant share of the market.

