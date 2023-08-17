Vespa Justin Bieber Edition 150cc Scooter Launch Price Rs 6.46 Lakh

Collector’s Edition JUSTIN BIEBER X VESPA Hits Indian Markets: A Fusion of Music and Iconic Design

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group, has launched an exciting collaboration between pop sensation Justin Bieber and their iconic Vespa brand. The result of this partnership, the JUSTIN BIEBER X VESPA, is a limited-edition collector’s model that marries Bieber’s creative flair with Vespa’s timeless design. Available for pre-order as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) import, this exclusive offering is set to captivate enthusiasts across India.

Vespa, renowned for its classic scooters, has teamed up with international music sensation Justin Bieber to create a collector’s edition model that reflects his artistic vision. The core design theme of the JUSTIN BIEBER X VESPA is monochromatic elegance. It is priced from Rs 6,45,690, ex-sh.

Limited-Edition Elegance: The JUSTIN BIEBER X VESPA Scooter Makes Its Mark in India

The singer’s choice of white serves as the cornerstone of the design, seamlessly integrated into every facet of the vehicle – from the saddle and grips to the spokes of the rims. Even the iconic Vespa logo and body flames are rendered in tone-on-tone white, creating a harmonious and sophisticated aesthetic.

A hallmark of this collector’s edition is its fresh and youthful geometry, which contributes to the vehicle’s aesthetic appeal. The handlebar, featuring the distinctive rectangular headlight, supports a modern full-color multifunctional TFT display that seamlessly interacts with smartphone functions. The incorporation of Full-LED lights and stunning 12” wheel rims exemplifies the fusion of style and technology, embodying Vespa’s commitment to innovation.

For the Indian market, the JUSTIN BIEBER X VESPA will be equipped with the classic 150cc engine, thoughtfully updated to adhere to the latest environmental standards. The marriage of Vespa’s iconic design with Bieber’s creative touch underscores the significance of this collaboration beyond a mere vehicle release.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Justin Bieber shared, “I love Vespa, and to partner with such a classic brand is so cool. Being able to express myself, whether it’s through art, music, visuals, or aesthetics, being able to create something from nothing – it’s a part of me. Ultimately the goal in creating and designing is always to put your own unique spin on things.”

Vespa Justin Bieber Edition 150cc Scooter

Bieber’s fondness for Vespa is well-documented, with memories of his first Vespa ride in Europe still vivid in his mind. “The first time I rode a Vespa was somewhere in Europe, probably either London or Paris. I just remember seeing a Vespa and being like ‘I want to ride one of those’. And I had such a great time, just the wind flying through my hair, the freedom. It was fun,” he reminisces.

Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, emphasized the significance of this collaboration, stating, “Vespa is much more than a mobility brand; it symbolizes art, design, technology, and fun. We are excited to introduce to India the collector’s edition of JUSTIN BIEBER X VESPA that embodies creative drive, vibrancy, and vigor – the values shared by both Bieber and Vespa.”

Enthusiasts and collectors can now partake in reserving this special edition Vespa through pre-booking, experiencing the fusion of music and iconic design that is the JUSTIN BIEBER X VESPA.