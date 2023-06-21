Vespa Mickey Mouse Edition Gets Matching Helmet Too

The matching helmet with Vespa Mickey Mouse Edition is likely to be a paid option, rather than being part of the bundle

The Italian Scooter manufacturer recently launched Vespa Dual in India. In global markets, the Iconic Italian scooter manufacturer Vespa is collaborating with Disney to launch Mickey Mouse Edition. This collaboration is to signify Disney’s 100th anniversary. This collaboration further signifies the relationship and ethos sharing between Disney and Vespa.

In Disney’s latest movie Luca, the lead character’s default choice of scooter for adventure is a Vespa. For Disney’s 100th anniversary, two iconic brands have come together to launch the Vespa Mickey Mouse edition. Before you ask, Vespa didn’t put the face of Mickey Mouse on a scooter. Instead, execution is rather tasteful and subtle. Let’s take a look.

Vespa Mickey Mouse Edition

The way Disney and Vespa have executed the Mickey Mouse edition is really subtle. Primary colours are yellow, red, black and white, all of which make iconic Mickey Mouse characters. Yellow wheels and front fenders represent Mickey Mouse’s shoes, black mirrors represent its round ears, red shade shows its trousers and black base coat is the colour of Mickey’s black fur.

There is a Mickey Mouse cartoon on the red floorboard. Black shade features a white graphic pattern made of multiple Mickey Mouse characters and it is present on either side of Vespa Primavera’s side body panels and the front apron as well. If you missed any of these subtle elements, there are Mickey Mouse signatures on the seat and front apron.

Launched only with Primavera scooter

As of now, Vespa is only offering this Mickey Mouse edition with its Primavera scooter across the range including 50cc, 125cc and 150cc models. Vespa Primavera is not on sale in India. So, we’re not going to see this Mickey Mouse edition on Indian roads any time soon. Vespa also mentioned a matching Mickey Mouse helmet as well. Likely to be an add-on that standard offering.

Michele Colaninno, Chief Executive of global strategy, product, marketing, and innovation of the Piaggio Group, commented on this collaboration as follows: “Dreams allow us to look to the future with optimism, even in complex times such as these. A timeless icon like Vespa could not fail to celebrate, on this very special occasion of Disney’s 100th Anniversary, an equally everlasting icon like Mickey Mouse, with a tribute to creativity, imagination, light-heartedness, and fun – the very values that have always anchored Vespa. Today, as then. This collaboration between Vespa and Disney represents the celebration of two historic companies that have a common dream: to allow everyone to express their imagination freely.”

Claire Terry, Senior Vice President, Disney Consumer Products, Games & Publishing EMEA said, “Just like Mickey Mouse, Vespa is a cultural icon, evoking a sense of fun and adventure and together they form a wonderful combination, truly extending our timeless storytelling. We are incredibly excited to bring this version of the iconic scooter to our fans in our centenary year and bring all of Mickey’s charm and personality to road trips wherever people want to go!”