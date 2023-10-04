What To Expect From Upcoming Triumph Daytona – Icon Revival!

As opposed to its predecessor which was an all-out sportbike, new Triumph Daytona looks more like a sports cruiser

There are a few motorcycles in the world that command incredible recall with enthusiasts. One such machine rolling on two wheels is Triumph’s Daytona. The sporty credentials, good powertrains, unoffensive design language, and a culmination of cutting-edge kit and componentry are characteristics of last known Daytona.

After some considerable gap, Triumph seems to be bringing back its Daytona. Only this time around, the brand’s lower-spec 660cc triple engine is what will grace this bike. Street Triple’s 765cc triple-cylinder engine would have glorified Daytona’s name further, but the 660 triple ain’t too shabby as well. Let’s take a look.

New Triumph Daytona Spotted Testing – Sportiest 660 ever?

Test mules feature a near production-ready motorcycle with barely any camouflage. This can be a clear indication that launch could happen sooner than we think. The overall design stays true to what Triumph has done with precious Daytona vehicles. There is a twin-pod headlight design at the front, paying homage to its predecessor.

However, these headlights are now sleeker and feature LEDs in them along with LED DRLs. ORVM stalks are now wider than before and fairing is a lot more handsome. Turn indicators are very sleek with newer models and like headlights, get LEDs too. The The recent test mule shows a similar engine and platform as current Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660.

Considering how similar they both were in terms of engine and gearbox tuning, we could see a similar setup with new Triumph Daytona as well. We’re talking about 81 bhp of power, 64 Nm of torque and a 6-speed gearbox. Just like the other two 660s, Daytona should get a TCS (Traction Control System), two riding modes (Rain and Road) and a bi-directional quick shifter.

Componentry seems to be shared too. We can see similar Michelin Road 5 tyres, similar-design alloy wheels, and almost identical instrument clusters as seen with Tiger Sport 660 along with switchgear and levers. However, there are a few differences as well. There is a weird-looking exhaust that extends from the same underbelly unit as other two 660cc bikes from Triumph.

Same performance as other two 660s?

Front gets a non-adjustable USD telescopic forks as there is no provision for adjustments visible. Rear gets a mono-shock with pre-load adjustability. There is a slight difference in braking setup, especially with front brakes. New Triumph Daytona test mule sports a radial brake positioning as opposed to axial ones on Trident and Tiger Sport.

These calipers don’t have any branding, unlike the Nissin-branded ones on other two bikes. We can’t see whether brake lever gets axial or radial mounting. Also, we hope there is an R version in the future with more performance and an aggressive setup like Daytona 675R in the past. We say this because new Daytona seems to have ergonomics like that of a sports cruiser instead of an all-out sportbike. India launch possibility is unclear.

