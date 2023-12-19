Wuling BinguoEV Costs Rs. 19 Lakh (IDR 358 Million) – India Launch Likely?

There is quite a bit of parts sharing between MG Comet EV launched in India and Wuling BinguoEV recently launched in Indonesia

Among the prospective electric cars for India from global markets, BYD Seagull is a prominent name. In China, Seagull was launched at CNY 79K (Rs. 9.4 lakh). And it primarily rivals Wuling BinguoEV (costs CNY 67K in China) which was recently launched in Indonesia. Wuling’s launches in Indonesia usually ring launch bells for India under MG brand. Let’s take a look.

Wuling BinguoEV Gets Attractive Pricing

The shift towards electric cars in India is picking its pace. Indigenous Indian brands like Tata and Mahindra have been exploring more opportunities in this segment. Other brands like Hyundai, Kia, BYD and MG are on the verge of pushing boundaries with new and affordable electric vehicles as well.

BYD and MG Motor under SAIC-GM-Wuling have great chances of making it big in India’s electric vehicle scene. Currently MG is the one to boast India’s most affordable mainstream electric car title with the recent launch of 3-door Comet EV. If the company is considering BinguoEV for India, it would be a great contender to Tata Tiago EV, Citroen eC3 and Tigor EV.

To some extent, it would take on the likes of Nexon EV and XUV400 too. In Indonesia, Wuling has priced BinguoEV between IDR 358 Million (Rs. 19 lakh) and IDR 408 Million (Rs. 21.9 lakh). If you are wondering whether Wuling Bingo and Wuling BinguoEV are two different vehicles, they are not. The company has launched it as BinguoEV in Indonesia and the reason could be clashing trademarks with Bingo name.

It measures 3,950 mm in length, 1,708 mm in width, 1,580 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,560 mm. Wuling BinguoEV is considerably larger than BYD Seagull. There are two battery pack options for Indonesia with DC charging compatibility – 31.9 kWh with 41 bhp motor and 333 km range, and 37.9 kWh with 68 bhp motor and 410 km claimed range.

Cute-sy design sets it apart

In Indonesia, there are three pastel colours on offer – Mousse Green, Galaxy Blue and Milk Tea. Design-wise, Bingo has a cute-sy appeal too with its X-shaped LED DRL signature in headlights and tail lights, sleek projector headlight, curvaceous and minimal sheet metal detailing, water splash design 15-inch wheel covers and overall classy and cute-sy design.

On the inside, we can see quite a few similarities with MG Comet EV launched in India. Dual 10-inch horizontal displays in the same housing, steering wheel with pod controls, and gear selecting dial are identical to Comet EV. Even the key fob is identical.

Wuling BinguoEV has a classy interior layout with extensive soft-touch plastics. These include leatherette clad dashboard with stitching and large doorpads with cladding and stitching. Boot space is 310L that can be extended to 790L with 2nd row folded. MG Motor India has not officially confirmed bringing Wuling BinguoEV to our shores. But it would be a compelling product for MG to further fortify their EV grounds in India.