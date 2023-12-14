Tata Nexon EV Discounts Up To Rs 2.60 Lakh – XUV400 EV Up Tp Rs 4.2 Lakh

Discounts for Nexon EV will be available till 31st December or till stocks last, whichever is earlier

It is not unusual for carmakers to offer year-end discounts. In case of Tata Motors, discounts have been announced for Nexon EV. It includes both the pre-facelift and the new Nexon EV. The discounts are available as cash discount and exchange bonus.

Pre-facelift Nexon EV – Up to 2.60 Lakh off

All variants of pre-facelift Nexon EV Prime are available with a cash discount of Rs 1.40 lakh. In addition, there is an exchange bonus of Rs 50k. Pre-facelift Nexon EV Prime was available in the price range of Rs 14.50 lakh to Rs 17.19 lakh.

With the discount offer applied, the cost comes at Rs 12.60 lakh to 14.60 lakh. Even though Nexon facelift has received a comprehensive range of updates, the discounted pricing makes the pre-facelift version a very attractive deal.

In case of pre-facelift Nexon EV Max, all variants are eligible for a cash discount of Rs 2.10 lakh. Customers can also benefit from an exchange bonus of Rs 50k. However, there aren’t any corporate discount offers available for Nexon EV. Price of pre-facelift Nexon EV Max was in the range of Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 19.54 lakh.

With the discount, users can buy the EV in the price range of Rs 13.89 lakh to Rs 16.94 lakh. As discounts may vary based on location and dealer, it is recommended to contact the local dealer for more details about the offers.

New Nexon EV facelift discount – Up to Rs 35,000 off

To boost sales, Tata is offering discounts on the recently launched Nexon EV facelift as well. However, the overall discount amount is relatively less at Rs 35,000. Moreover, the discount is applicable only on select variants of Nexon EV facelift.

The eligible trims are mid-spec Fearless+ and Fearless+ S. It includes both the medium range (MR) and long range (LR) variants of the trims. New Nexon EV facelift is available in the price range of Rs 16.69 lakh to Rs 19.19 lakh.

XUV400 also gets cheaper – Up to Rs 4.20 lakh

Discounts on Nexon EV are aimed at clearing the stock of pre-facelift units at dealerships. The discount offers can also be a means to take on Mahindra XUV400, which is also available with significant year-end discounts. The base EC trim of XUV400 with 375 km range gets a discount of Rs 1.70 lakh. It is priced at Rs 16 lakh. Discount for the top-spec trim with 456 km range is Rs 4.20 lakh. It is priced at Rs 19.39 lakh. With the discount offers, XUV400 is available in the price range of Rs 14.29 lakh to Rs 15.19 lakh.

With the discount applied, pre-facelift Nexon EV works out cheaper than XUV400 for the base variant. However, in case of top-spec variants, it’s the XUV400 that is more affordable after applying discounts. A comparison of the equipment list and warranty time period will make it easier to decide which electric SUV offers the best value. Meanwhile, Mahindra is also working on the electric version of XUV300. It is expected to have better competencies against the Nexon EV facelift.