Yamaha R3 And MT03 India Launch By 2023 End – Confirms Chairman

Both Yamaha R3 and MT03 will launch by the end of 2023 – Promises Yamaha India Chairman, Eishin Chihana

Yamaha is one of the most popular in the world for sporty and characterful motorcycles. In India too, Team Blue has been popular when compared to Team Red (Honda), Team Green (Kawasaki), Team Orange (KTM) and others.

As of now, Yamaha only has single-cylinder offerings in India. The company intends to change that soon with Yamaha R3 launch along with MT-03. Yamaha has showcased these to dealers and will evaluate for launch of R7, MT-07 and MT-09. Now, Yamaha India Chairman, Eishin Chihana has revealed the launch timeline for R3 and MT-03. Let’s take a look.

Yamaha R3 Launch By 2023 End

Yamaha is re-introducing its multi-cylinder lineup in India. Even though we don’t expect all global multi-cylinder offerings, R3 and MT03 are of prime importance. They will launch in a popular segment where Kawasaki is currently offering Ninja 300 and Ninja 400.

With its attractive pricing, Royal Enfield proves to be a juggernaut here with huge sales numbers to back it up. That said, the draw of a high-revving sporty machine is unmatched and will attract buyers. According to Eishin Chihana, we should see the Yamaha R3 and MT03 launch by the end of this year. Yamaha R7, MT-07 and MT-09 will be launched in India in 2024.

What will they pack?

Even though both R3 and MT-03 don’t offer cutting-edge TFT screens and other gizmos, they promise performant mechanicals. We’re talking about a parallel twin 321cc engine making 42 PS of power at 10,750 RPM and 29.6 Nm of torque at 9,000 RPM. This engine has a DOHC setup with 4 valves per cylinder. Putting this power down to the wheel is a constant mesh 6-speed gearbox.

Front gets a USD telescopic fork setup with 130 mm travel, while rear is a mono-shock unit with 125 mm travel. There is a single disc setup at both ends with 298 mm disc at front and 220 mm disc at the rear. 110/70-R17 front and 140/70-R17 rear tyres could have been a little fatter considering 150cc R15 offers 140-section tyres.

The design is in line with Yamaha’s flagship fully-faired motorcycles. LED headlights and LED tail lights look attractive. Fairing is sharp and appealing. Handlebars command a lean and rear set footpegs suggest committed riding posture. With 14L fuel in the tank and 2.5L oil in the sump, Yamaha R3 tips the scale at 169 kg, while MT-03 weighs 1 kg less at 168 kg. Being a Yamaha motorcycle, pricing will be on the higher side and will appeal to prospective buyers regardless.

