Yamaha Sales Jan 2024 – MT15 No 1, FZ, RayZR, R15, Fascino, Aerox, R3

MT15 has become the best-selling Yamaha in the domestic market – In Jan 2024, MT15 sales crossed 15k

Yamaha Motor Company has reported total sales (domestic + exports) at 75,062 units in January 2024. YoY growth was over 57,903 units sold in January 2023 relating to a volume growth of 17,159 units. It was Yamaha’s domestic sales that solely contributed to these increased sales volumes as the company saw a significant dip in exports. Yamaha had the MT15 and FZ as popular choices in domestic markets while it was the FZ and Saluto that attracted the attention of global buyers.

Yamaha Domestic Sales – January 2024

Total domestic sales in January 2024 stood at 62,384 units, up 57.19 percent over 39,688 units sold in January 2023. It was also a MoM growth of 55.80 percent over 40,042 units sold in December 2023. Yamaha MT15 saw the highest sales in domestic markets at 15,124 units in January 2024, up 73.08 percent over 8,738 units sold in January 2023. Its MoM sales also saw the highest percentage growth in its portfolio at 136.16 percent over 6,404 units sold in December 2023. The MT15 currently commands a 24.24 percent share.

Yamaha has recently launched new colour schemes for the FZ street bikes, FZ-X neo-retro and R15 faired motorcycle, and it was the FZ that featured at No. 2 on the sales list. It saw a 14.48 percent YoY growth in sales to 14,678 units in January 2024, up from 12,822 units sold in January 2023. MoM sales also improved by 36.12 percent from 10,783 units sold in December 2023.

Another two-wheeler from the Yamaha stables to amass sales above the 10,000 unit mark was the RayZR scooter, sales of which also saw the highest percentage increase on a YoY basis. RayZR sales stood at 12,047 units in January 2024, up 134.33 percent over 5,141 units sold in January 2023. Its MoM performance improved by 39.38 percent from 8,443 units sold in December 2023.

R15 sales also saw a 22.09 percent YoY and 31.99 percent MoM growth in January 2024 to 9,676 units. There had been 7,925 units and 7,331 units sold in January 2023 and December 2023 respectively. The list also included the Fascino with 8,176 units sold last month while two relatively new entrants Aerox and R3 have posted sales of 2,653 units and 30 units respectively. This was a 103.76 percent MoM growth for the Aerox over 1,302 units sold in December 2023. Yamaha also had the FZ25 on this list in January 2023 but it has been withdrawn from the company’s domestic portfolio though it is still available for exports.

Yamaha Exports Plummet in January 2024

Yamaha has reported low exports in January 2024, with almost all models showing reduced sales while only the Fascino has seen a YoY and MoM growth and the Saluto growing significantly on a MoM basis. Total exports stood at 12,678 units in the past month, a YoY de-growth of 30.40 percent over 18,215 units shipped in January 2023. MoM exports also fell by 45.66 percent when compared to 23,333 units exported in December 2023.

Even as the Yamaha FZ commanded a 56.62 percent share on this list, its exports dipped by 18.02 percent YoY and 34.57 percent MoM to 7,178 units in January 2024. There were 8,756 units shipped in January 2024 and 10,970 units exported in December 2023. Saluto exports experienced a YoY decline of 56.21 percent to 1,248 units in January 2024 made up in terms of MoM exports which grew by 137.26 percent from just 526 units shipped in December 2023.

Reporting low exports was also the RayZR (1,152 units), Saluto RX (918 units), SZ (608 units), MT15 (530 units), FZ25 (480 units) and R15 (424 units). Increased demand on global markets were seen for the Yamaha Fascino, sales of which improved by 118.18 percent YoY to 120 units in the past month from just 55 units exported in January 2023. Its MoM performance escalated by 1900 percent over 6 units shipped in December 2023. There were also 20 units of the Aerox shipped last month.

Recent launches included the Yamaha MT-03 and R3, while in 2024, the company is set to mark an entry into the premium middle-weight motorcycle segment with the Yamaha R7, MT-07 and MT-09 set for launch. Earlier this month, the company showcased Yamaha Nmax 155 and Grand Filano 125 in India. The Japanese two wheeler maker was also in the news recently with 3 lakh units of the Fascino 125 and RayZR 125 being recalled due to replacement of brake levers.