Yamaha Sales Sep 2023 – FZ, MT15, R15, RayZR, Aerox, Fascino

Yamaha India has witnessed a remarkable surge in domestic sales, with some of its models showing impressive growth

In terms of domestic sales, Yamaha India reported a total of 64,182 units sold in September 2023. This figure reflects a substantial increase compared to the same month in the previous year when the company had sold 56,939 units. This impressive performance represents a 12.72% year-on-year growth, highlighting Yamaha’s growing presence in the Indian market.

Yamaha Sales Sep 2023 – Domestic Market

RayZR scooter emerged as the top-selling model for Yamaha, with 15,904 units sold. This marks a significant increase from the 8,143 units sold in September 2022, translating to a remarkable 95.31% growth. RayZR secured a 24.78% market share in September 2023.

Yamaha’s FZ motorcycle secured the second position with 14,872 units sold. Although this represented a decrease from the 20,453 units sold in September 2022, it is important to note that the model still commanded a substantial 23.17% market share. Fascino scooter followed closely behind, with 12,014 units sold in September 2023, marking a growth of 16.10% compared to the previous year. It secured an 18.72% market share.

R15 garnered 11,131 unit sales, exhibiting a growth of 16.55% year-on-year. It accounted for 17.34% of the market share. MT15 saw 8,691 units sold, with a growth rate of 7.27% compared to September 2022. It maintained a 13.54% market share. Aerox scooter made an impressive debut, with 1,570 units sold in its first month on the market. FZ25 recorded no sales in September 2023, down from 343 units in the same month last year.

Yamaha India Sep 2023 Export Performance

While Yamaha’s domestic sales witnessed substantial growth, the export segment painted a different picture. The company reported a total of 19,026 units exported in September 2023, compared to 25,185 units in September 2022, representing a decline of 24.46%.

FZ motorcycle was the top export model, with 9,550 units shipped in September 2023. Although this figure was lower than the 10,013 units exported in the same month last year, the FZ maintained a dominant 50.19% market share in exports. RayZR scooter, which performed exceptionally well in the domestic market, experienced a 6.48% decline in exports, with 3,132 units shipped.

Saluto witnessed a significant boost in exports, with 2,276 units sold, compared to just 600 units in September 2022. This marked a substantial growth rate of 279.33% year-on-year. Yamaha exported 2,163 units of the Saluto RX. MT15 showed remarkable export growth, with 1,105 units shipped, reflecting a substantial increase of 376.29% year-on-year.

R15 faced a sharp decline in exports, with only 276 units sold, down by 74.30% from the previous year. Yamaha’s Fascino scooter, while popular domestically, had only 232 units exported in September 2023. SZ saw 192 units exported, down by 89.96% from the same month last year. FZ25 reported 100 units exported, representing a significant decline of 92.28%.