Top 10 Scooters Aug 2023 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, Dio, iQube, Ola, RayZR, Destini

TVS iQube and Ola S1 reported the highest YoY growth though Ola S1 sales dipped on a MoM basis

Following our earlier report on top 10 two wheeler sales in August 2023, we now bring you top 10 scooter sales in the same month. Scooter sales in India remained strong both in terms of YoY and MoM in August 2023 and particular demand was seen for electric models. Sales improved by 15.27 percent YoY to 4,96,037 units in August 2023 up from 4,30,333 units sold in August 2022. This was a 65,704 unit volume growth. On a MoM basis, there was a 35.61 percent growth in sales from 3,65,786 units sold in July 2023.

Top 10 Scooters August 2023

Honda Activa topped sales charts once again despite a YoY de-growth. Sales dipped to 2,14,872 units in the past month, down 2.84 percent from 2,21,143 units sold in August 2022. Activa currently commands a 44.38 percent share, up from 35.71 percent held in July 2023 when sales had been at 1,35,327 units relating to a 58.78 percent MoM growth. At No. 2 was the TVS Jupiter with a marginal YoY de-growth of 0.01 percent to 70,065 units from 70,075 units sold in August 2022. MoM sales improved by 5.46 percent over 66,439 units sold in July 2023.

Suzuki Access was the 3rd best-selling scooter in August 2023. Sales improved 32.88 percent YoY to 53,651 units, up from 40,375 units sold in August 2022. MoM sales also saw a growth of 3.82 percent from 51,678 units sold in July 2023. Honda Dio along with Dio 125 registered sales of 41,998 units. This was a 41% YoY growth, largely because the Dio 125 was not on sale last year.

Electric Scooter Sales show promising growth in August 2023

TVS Ntorq posted YoY and MoM growth at 4.12 percent and 11.41 percent respectively to 28,787 units while it was the TVS iQube that saw outstanding demand. TVS iQube sales improved by 440.67 percent YoY and 278.92 percent MoM to 23,887 units in August 2023. These were the highest ever sales recorded by iQube. There were 4,418 units and 6,304 units sold in August 2022 and July 2023 respectively.





Another electric scooter to see outstanding sales growth was the Ola S1. Retail sales increased 435.90 percent YoY to 18,628 units in August 2023, up from 3,476 units sold in August 2022. MoM sales however, saw a de-growth over 19,263 units sold in July 2023.

Lower down the sales list was the Suzuki Burgman with sales of 18,591 units in the past month. This was a 53.06 percent YoY and 6.23 percent MoM growth. Sales had stood at 12,146 units and 17,500 units in August 2022 and July 2023 respectively.

Yamaha RayZR sales dipped 56.13 percent YoY to 13,668 units in the past month from 29,714 units sold in August 2022 while MoM sales also fell by 13.65 percent when compared to 15,828 units sold in July 2023. Next up was the Hero Destini 125, with sales of 11,890 units in Aug 2023. This was a 6% increase YoY while MoM growth was at 65%.