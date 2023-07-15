2023 BMW X5 Launched In India Starting From Rs. 93.9 Lakh

For India, the new BMW X5 launched from Rs. 93.9 Lakh (ex-sh) takes the CKD route and assembly process happens in BMW’s Chennai plant

The German luxury brand’s newest mid-size SUV, X5, landed here in India. It starts from a price point starting from Rs. 93,90,000 for BMW X5 xDrive40i xLine and goes till Rs. 1,06,90,000 for top spec BMW X5 x30d M Sport. BMW is launching it in both petrol and diesel engine choices and a sole 8-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox.

BMW X5 redefines the luxury midsize SUV space where players like Audi Q7, Mercedes Benz GLE LWB and Volvo XC90 currently operate. For better or for worse (mostly better), BMW has stayed away from the controversial new design language that currently goes on M3, M4, i4, i7, 7-Series, XM and the likes.

New BMW X5 Launched

There are six colour choices to choose from. They include Brooklyn Grey, Carbon Black, Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, Tanzanite Blue and Black Sapphire. The quoted price includes GST and compensation CESS, but excludes RTO tax, insurance, TCS and other paraphernalia. In terms of dimensions, it slots below BMW X7 full-size SUV.

Service packages include BMW Service Inclusive and BMW Service Inclusive Plus as options. There are financing options available as well. External design attributes include illuminated BMW Kidney Iconic Glow grill, matrix adaptive LED headlights, and a sporty bumper that define its front fascia. Roof rails are standard and amplify its height further. 21” alloy wheels have a five-spoke design emerging from its center and become ten spokes towards the rim.

Side profile features a typical sharp German design language with a strong profile. Tail lights get an ‘X’ motif. If this ain’t sporty enough, BMW offers an M Sport package with gloss black elements for that extra dynamism. On the inside, the new 14.9” BMW Widescreen Curved Display and the new 12.3” infotainment screen take center stage.

Overall layout is typical, which reflects high quality standards and immaculate fit and finish. Ambient lighting adds that extra spice. Only the M Sport trim gets seat ventilation. But electrically adjustable seats with memory function, lumbar support, and Merino Leather are standard. 4 Zone climate control is standard too.

Redefining luxury mid-size SUV genre

New BMW X5 launched in India is a CKD vehicle and assembled here in BMW’s Chennai plant. There are two engine options. A 3.0L in-line 6-cylinder petrol engine (381 bhp, 520 Nm, 0-100 km/h in 5.4 sec) and a 3.0L in-line 6-cylinder diesel engine (286 bhp, 650 Nm, 0-100 km/h in 6.1 sec). Both engines get BMW TwinPower Turbo tech along with a 48V mild hybrid system which adds 12 bhp and 200 Nm into the mix.

BMW’s 8-speed Steptronic unit is the sole gearbox choice. Along with that, BMW xDrive AWD system and adaptive 2-axle air suspension with self leveling feature are standard fitments. BMW’s Driver Assistance Systems, BMW ConnectedDrive telematics suite, BMW Digital Key Plus, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, and other attributes make the overall experience that much better.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “There are no limits to confidence when you’re driving the new BMW X5. The most powerful car in the segment, the new BMW X5 is distinctive and imposing. Exuding a dominating road presence, its confident stature leaves a lasting impression. The newly crafted luxurious interiors underscored by state-of-the-art technology provides an unparalleled elegance that makes the new BMW X5 as convenient and compelling as ever. It has all the ingredients required to strengthen its position as the global market leader in its segment. The new BMW X5 not only demands high standards but lives up to them earning your respect with every mile of the journey.”