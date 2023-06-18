New Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Vs Pulsar, Apache – Specs, Features

When compared to its immediate 160cc rivals, Hero Xtreme 160R 4V comes of as VFM offering, considering everything it packs

The 160cc street bike segment has heated up quite a bit since Hero MotoCorp launched Xtreme 160R 4V recently. This motorcycle now gets some of the most comprehensive sets of updates in just one iteration. Prices start from Rs. 1,27,300 for Standard variant and go till Rs. 1,36,500 for Pro variant with USD forks.

Also, the 2V version of Xtreme 160R is still on sale. A strategy similar to Xpulse 200 range. But did Hero tick all the checkboxes? We compared it with all the other 160cc motorcycles to see where it falls. We’re talking about Hero’s own Xtreme 160R 2V, Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and N160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and 2V and lastly, Honda X-Blade. Let’s take a look.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Vs Rivals – Does it have what it takes?

Looks are subjective. Personally, I love the look of the Pulsar NS160 the most. For my height (6 feet), it is the most ergonomic too. As per powertrains, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is at the top with 17.3 bhp and the torquiest at 14.73 Nm. But it is quite a screamer and all that power comes in at a higher engine speed.

Honda X-Blade makes just as much torque, but at a much lower engine speed. All of these street fighters get a 5-speed gearbox. Among this list, Pulsar NS160, Xtreme 160R 4V and Apache RTR 160 4V are the only ones with a 4-valve head. Only the Pulsar, Xtreme 160R 4V and Apache RTR 160 4V get oil cooling, while the rest are air-cooled. Surprisingly, Bajaj gave its newer Pulsar N160, a 2V head.

Longest wheelbase is with Pulsar NS160 and shortest is with Apache RTR 160 2V. Both Apache motorcycles get 160 mm ground clearance too, highest in this segment. Seat height is comparable between this lot, but the Pulsar NS160 gets the tallest seat. Xtreme 160R 4V gets a split seat option too, which was not the case with the 2V model.

Even though the Pulsar N160 shows higher numbers in the engine department, all of that is off-set because of its 154 kg weight. In this area, Apache RTR 160 2V takes the cake with up to 138 kg kerb weight. Pulsar N160 is the only one with a larger 14L fuel tank, while the rest can hold 12L. Both Hero and Bajaj offer 100-section front tyres, but TVS offers 90-section and Honda goes a narrower size and offers 80-section tyre.

Did Hero tick all the right boxes?

Except for Apache RTR 160 2V, all motorcycles offer an option for 130-section rear tyres and 17” wheel size is common among all. TVS is the only one that offers a rear drum brake option with both its 160cc offerings and to offer conventional rotors while competition is offering petal discs. Pulsar NS160 gets the largest front disc at 300 mm, probably due to its hefty weight.

Only Bajaj is offering Dual-Channel ABS in this segment, which is optional with N160 and standard on NS160. We still think Hero should have offered a fourth variant with Xtreme 160R 4V with Dual-Channel ABS, as it would have made it a complete package. Hero now joins the USD front forks wave in the 160cc segment along with Pulsar NS160. Except for the twin shock absorbers on Apache RTR 160 2V, the rest get mono-shock units.

In terms of modernity, the Pulsar NS160 takes a back seat as it still features both halogen headlights and semi-digital instrument cluster. Hero, TVS and Honda have moved on with fully digital instrument consoles and LED headlights (Pulsar N160 gets LED headlights too). All motorcycles get LED tail lights and only Hero’s offerings get LED turn indicators with hazard light function.

Since these are primarily street fighters intended for city use, Bluetooth connectivity and navigation features are welcome. Only Hero and TVS offer Bluetooth connectivity. TVS is the only one that seems to have invested in ride modes. But given that these are 160cc motorcycles and pushing a maximum of 17 horses, ride modes are kinda gimmicky.

Hero has ticked four important boxes. 4V head, oil-cooling, USD front forks and up-market features. Pulsar NS160 ticks Hero’s first three boxes and then Dual-Channel ABS. So, do you want a lighter bike with more features? Or do you want a heavier bike with safer brakes?