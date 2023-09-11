2023 Honda CB300F Launched At Rs. 1.70 Lakh – Killer Price!

At Rs. 1.70 lakh (ex-sh), 2023 Honda CB300F makes a lot of sense and poses immense value proposition as well

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India has launched the MY2023 version of its CB300F. This update brings Street Fighter to MY2023 with OBD-II OBD-II-compliant powertrain. The main highlight of this launch, however, is the killer pricing. At Rs. 1.7 lakh (ex-sh), Honda CB300F brings fantastic value.

2023 Honda CB300F Launched – Value redefined!

The newest version of Honda CB300F is available across all Big Wing dealer networks across the country. As opposed to Deluxe and Deluxe Pro variants sold since launch, MY2023 Honda CB300F is now on offer with a sole variant that packs a connectivity suite that was limited to Deluxe Pro variant before.

There are three colours on offer – Sports Red, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic & Mat Axis Grey Metallic. This Rs. 1.7 lakh pricing (ex-sh) is pricing straight from Honda and not a dealer-level offer we have seen in the past. New pricing is Rs. 56,000 less expensive than Deluxe and Rs. 59,000 less expensive than Deluxe Pro when first launched in India in August 2022.

For context, Honda CB300F is more than Rs. 12,000 less expensive than Yamaha R15, which has half the displacement of CB300F. For the price, Honda offers a street fighter motorcycle with handsome looks, decent product packaging and componentry and aims to be a do-it-all motorcycle for spirited daily commutes and exhilarating weekend getaways.

What does it pack at Rs. 1.7 lakh?

This new pricing sheds a whole new perspective on Honda CB300F. The ‘Formidable’ street fighter is still powered by the same oil-cooled 293cc engine as before. However, Honda has now given it OBD-II A compliance as part of BS6 P2 transition. This fuel-injected engine develops around 24 bhp of power and 25.6 Nm of torque.

A 6-speed sequential gearbox, slip and assist clutch continue to do duties. Slip and assist clutch enables quick gear shifts and it also prevents rear wheel hopping during aggressive downshifts. Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) is still present and it still sounds a lot like a Traction Control System (TCS).

Componentry includes a single disc setup at both ends with dual-channel ABS, golden-finished USD telescopic front forks, a 5-step adjustable rear mono-shock, a fat 150-section rear tyre and more. Features include all LED lighting, a fully digital instrument cluster with adjustable brightness and Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS) for smartphone connectivity.

Words from the manufacturer

Introducing the 2023 Honda CB300F, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Since its launch, Honda CB300F has been a remarkable head turner. With the spirit of a true street fighter and the fine balance of performance, versatility & modernism, CB300F has fulfilled the aspirations of the next gen riders in providing unmatched style, comfort and power.

The new 2023 model is further advanced with the OBD-II A engine and other modern technologies that will further elevate riding experience with punchy performance and agility on road.”

Commenting on the launch of 2023 CB300F, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are excited to introduce the 2023 OBD-II A complaint CB300F, a symbol of our commitment to delivering exhilarating riding experience to all our customers. Embodying the spirit of a true street fighter, the CB300F will conquer the urban style with its powerful and agile performance.

We are excited to announce that bookings are now open, offering you the chance to be among the first to experience the thrill of the open road where style meets substance. Up-gear to the new CB300F and redefine your riding adventure.”