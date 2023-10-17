2023 Honda CB300R Launched At Rs. 2.4 Lakh – Rs. 37K Price Cut

2023 Honda CB300R is being offered in two colour options – Matte Massive Grey Metallic and Pearl Spartan Red

Following its price-slashing exercise with 2023 CB300F, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the 2023 CB300R in India with a massive price cut of Rs. 37K. The bike is locally assembled and is priced at Rs 2.4 lakh (ex-sh). New CB300R will go on sale via Honda’s 88 premium BigWing and BigWing TopLine dealerships.

2023 Honda CB300R Launched At Rs. 2.4 Lakh

It may be recalled that the earlier iteration of Honda CB300R was on sale in India at Rs. 2.77 lakh (ex-sh). It was never a best-seller for Honda and not really as popular as key rivals at this price point. A year since debut, the 2023 Honda CB300R is now targeting one of the hottest segments in premium single-cylinder naked motorcycles.

We’re talking about Harley-Davidson X440, Triumph Speed 400, TVS Apache RTR 310 and the likes. With neo-retro styling, 2023 Honda CB300R directly lock horns with Triumph Speed 400 in terms of pricing and appeal. Price difference between the two is hardly Rs. 7,000 (ex-sh) and is quite an interesting proposition.

2023 Honda CB300R is offered in two colour choices – Matte Massive Grey Metallic and Pearl Spartan Red. It measures 2,017mm in length, 802mm in width and 1,047mm in height. It gets a wheelbase of 1,352mm and ground clearance of 157mm, while kerb weight stands at a relatively low 146 kgs.

CB300R features a black headlamp bezel and blacked-out body parts for a sportier appeal. It also gets a retro LED headlamp, a new LCD display with gear position indicator and shift light, a sculpted fuel tank, a USB charging port, upswept chrome finished exhausts and split seats. Honda has given it a rugged engine guard and a compact digital instrument display showing all vital information.

Similar engine and componentry as before

2023 Honda CB300R gets its power from a BS6-P2 and OBD2A compliant 286cc, DOHC, 4V, liquid cooled, single-cylinder engine with PGM-FI technology. The engine makes 31 hp power at 9,000 RPM and 27.5 Nm torque at 7,500 RPM, mated to a 6-speed transmission and a slip and assist clutch.

CB300R boasts gold anodized 41 mm USD telescopic front forks and 7-step adjustable mono-shock at the rear. Single-disc brake setup is standard at both ends and Honda offers dual-channel ABS and Nissin callipers as well. The new CB300R rides on 110/70 R17 wheel in front and 150/60 R17 wheel at the rear fitted with tubeless tyres.

With new pricing, primary rivals for 2023 Honda CB300R are Triumph Speed 400 and Harley-Davidson X440. According to price, it further rivals the likes of TVS Apache RTR 310 and KTM 250 Duke. While Speed 400 has more performance from its engine, it also weighs 30 kg more than Honda CB300R, which is interesting.

Words from the manufacturer

Introducing Honda’s latest premium BigWing motorcycle, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are proud to announce the launch of 2023 CB300R in India, now with a new OBD2A compliant engine. With a legacy spanning four continents along with fine balance of performance & versatility, the CB300R is an ultimate gateway for young riders to brand Honda’s engineering prowess, design philosophy and premium build quality.”

Commenting on the launch of 2023 CB300R, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “HMSI’s wide-ranging line-up of mid-weight high-performance motorcycles continue to flourish with today’s launch of CB300R for the Indian customers. The new 2023 CB300R makes a “Younique Move” with its distinctive features and dynamic road presence. We are confident it will attract new buyers and redefine their riding experience.”