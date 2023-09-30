Honda Goldwing Tour Launched – 39.2 Lakh, 6-Cyl Engine, 7DCT, Airbag

The flat 1833cc 6-cylinder 24V liquid-cooled SOHC engine on Honda Goldwing Tour churns out 125 bhp and 170 Nm, mated to a 7-speed DCT

Goldwing range from Honda is one of the grotesque where luxury touring motorcycles are concerned. Having characteristics of both tourer and bagger-style motorcycles, Goldwing Tour is the full-fat version of Goldwing range. Because HMSI is bringing it to India via CBU route, Honda Goldwing Tour price is full-fat too at Rs. 39.2 lakh (ex-sh).

Honda Goldwing Tour launched in India

Even though Goldwing range has characteristics of a bagger, Honda never called it one. The company refers to them as luxury tourers and Goldwing Tour is the most luxurious of the range. India only gets Goldwing Tour and it is apt for riders aspiring for luxurious cross-continent touring. Honda is offering a sole Graphite Black colour.

Bookings have commenced and this big bike is available at all BigWing dealerships. Goldwing Tour offers attributes like a top box, a pillion armchair, a taller windscreen and heated seats as standard over regular Goldwing. Said windscreen is electrically adjustable from left handlebar. Goldwing Tour packs a single airbag for rider safety, which comes in handy at times.

The overall proportions are massive. We’re talking about 2615 mm length, 905 mm width, 1430 mm height and a 1695mm wheelbase. Seat height is accessible at 745 mm and the ground clearance is 130 mm. With the 7-speed dual clutch transmission, Honda Goldwing Tour weighs a hefty 390 kg! One upside to this weight is stability, which has been second nature with Goldwing motorcycles.

In terms of design, Goldwing Tour has its own charm. It looks massive and has an impeccable road presence. Big fairing will protect riders of most sizes. LED headlights along with LED fog lights are very helpful. Leather seats look intricate and the luggage compartments including 61L trunk have unison with overall aesthetics. Turn indicators on ORVMs and the huge protruding powertrain grab eyeballs.

Powertrain, performance, range, features

Speaking of engines, this is a big one. We’re talking about an 1833cc flat 6-cylinder 24V (4 valves per cylinder) liquid-cooled SOHC engine that churns out around 125 bhp at 5500 RPM and 170 Nm at 4500 RPM. This engine takes 5.6L of oil and the 21.1L fuel tank ensures a tank range between 350 and 400 km.

Power is sent to rear wheel via a 7-speed DCT and then a shaft drive, like a car. Speaking of resemblance with cars, Honda Goldwing Tour has a double wishbone front suspension and a Pro-Link rear setup. Twin discs at the front and single disc rotors with top-notch braking hardware (6-piston front and 3-piston rear) ensure good stopping power.

130/70R18 front and 200/55R16 rear tyres ensure optimum grip and stability. Features include TBW (Throttle By Wire) and cruise control. There is a 7-inch infotainment screen that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with navigation. Analog speedo and tacho flank this central display. There is a premium audio system with speakers as well.

Features like Bluetooth, TPMS, USB-C ports, creep and reverse function are notable elements too. Rivals include usual suspects like BMW K1600 GTL, Indian Roadmaster and Indian Chieftain Limited, Harley-Davidson Road Glide and the likes.

Words from the ma nufacturer

Introducing Honda’s flagship offering, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are pleased to launch the new Gold Wing Tour in India. Over the years, the Honda Gold Wing has redefined the concept of luxury touring on two-wheels with its hi-tech features and ultra-comfortable riding experience. HMSI is certain that the new Gold Wing Tour will excite the travel enthusiasts and raise the level of their touring experience by several notches.”

Commenting on the launch of the new Gold Wing Tour, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Honda’s legendary Gold Wing Tour continues to set new standards in the modern touring category with class-leading luxury, comfort, performance and safety. We are happy to announce that the bookings for new Gold Wing Tour are now open and customer deliveries of this flagship luxury tourer will begin in India from October 2023 onwards.”