New Kia Seltos Variants Explained – Which One Offers Best Value For Money?

Kia Seltos facelift variant lineup is rather impressive with HTX trim being the most VFM, while also offering the most no of powertrain combos

Since its launch, Kia Seltos facelift packs the first update and is a good one. Brochure is now out, revealing which variant packs what. Prices start from Rs. 10.9 lakh (ex-sh) for base HTE 1.5 NA petrol MT and goes till Rs. 20 lakh for top-spec X Line 1.5L diesel AT. 1.5L NA petrol engine is offered till HTX trim and is the only trim to offer iVT as well.

HTX is also the only trum to offer both MT and AT with 1.5L diesel engine. Turbo petrol manual is only on offer with HTK+ and HTX+, while DCT option starts from HTX+ onwards. Diesel MT starts from base HTE and goes till HTX+, while GTX+ and X Line diesel only get AT. If you fancy the new dual exhaust setup, turbo petrol variants (GTX+ onwards) are your only friends.

Best variant of Kia Seltos – Most Value For Money

Base HTE trim is not exactly lacking. All-four power windows, rear AC vents, projector headlights, fully digital instrument cluster, rear door sunshades, 3 Type-C charging ports, driver seat height adjust, and adjustable front seat headrests are noteworthy. HTK adds an 8” infotainment screen with wireless phone connectivity too.

Not just that, speakers, steering-mounted audio controls, projector fog lamps, automatic headlights, rear camera, and electrically adjustable ORVMs, add a lot of functionality. HTK+ trim adds a panoramic sunroof, LED interior lights, LED DRLs with turbo petrol variants and 16” alloy wheels, mood lamps, keyless entry, push-button start, remote engine start and more for other variants.

Kia Seltos HTK+ also has single-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, power folding ORVMs, rear defogger, rear washer wiper, parcel tray and more. HTK+ fulfills most of the needs of average Indians and should prove adequate for buyers on a budget. But HTX seems like a worthy update for buyers looking for flash value.

HTX adds panoramic sunroof acorss all variants, LED headlights, sequential turn indicators, connected LED tail lights, LED fog lamps, 17” alloys, leatherette seats, leatherette-clad dashboard, armrest and door pads, LED interior lights as standard, air purifier, 10.25” touchscreen infotainment, Kia Connect telematics, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, auto-dimming IRVM, telescopic steering adjust, all auto windows and more. Automatic HTX variants get paddle shifters, drive mode select, and traction control modes as well.

Is HTX the best Kia Seltos variant?

On top of HTX, HTX+ adds wireless charging, larger 10.25” instrument screen, front seat ventilation, powered driver’s seat, UV cut glass on windshield and windows, 8-speaker Bose speaker system. GTX+ and above is where Kia is offering its ADAS suite with 17 features along with a 360-degree camera.

Other elements with GTX+ include all the front and rear design upgrades with GT Line, 18” alloys, dual exhausts with turbo petrol, all-black interiors with sporty white inserts, flat-bottom steering, sporty pedals, electronic parking brake and rain-sensing wipers among others. If this ain’t flamboyant enough, Kia offers X Line trim as well.

There are not a lot of functional upgrades with X Line except for an 8” heads-up display. That said, there are a tonne of design upgrades that are X Line specific, both on the outside and inside. Looking at all the features, we think Kia should have offered ADAS from HTX+ trim onwards. Other than that, HTX is still by far the most VFM.