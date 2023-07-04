Kia Seltos 2.0 Revamped and Ready: A Stylish Marvel with a Badass Soul

Higher trims with Kia Seltos 2.0, get the new 1.5L turbo petrol engine that generates highest-in-segment 158 bhp of power and 253 Nm of torque

The South Korean brand has facelifted its maiden product for Indian market. Wait for Kia Seltos 2.0 seems to be worth it as the car looks far more striking when compared to previous model. There are more entrants into compact SUV space now than ever before and with Kia Seltos facelift Launched, the segment gets evn more attractive. Kia seems to have done a good job of keeping Seltos updated with modern times.

There are a ton of feature updates too that will better position Seltos against other compact SUV rivals. Bookings will begin on July 14th. There is a Kia priority programme for existing owners in the form of a K-Code as well.

Unstoppable Attitude: Kia Seltos facelift Stands Out from the Crowd

The company calls Seltos badass and we can see why. The new design stays true to original Seltos compact SUV, yet has a distinct newness to it. The front fascia is now different with a new grill and new LED DRL signature. Bumpers and headlights are new too and so are its LED fog lamps. This creates a distinction from previous model.

Side profile on the Kia Seltos facelift launched, remains mostly identical to pre-facelift model, except for the new wheel design. This new design looks swanky and is on offer from mid-spec trims and above. Rear design is distinctive too. There are new connecting design tail lights and with attractive LED signatures. Turn indicators get dynamic swiping function and higher turbo petrol trims get dual exhausts as well.

From Good to Great: Kia Seltos 2.0 Could Take the Throne

On the inside, there is a new dashboard design that is slightly different than before. Kia is offering a 10.25″ fully-digital instrument cluster as standard across the range. Base HTE trim misses out on an infotainment system and speakers. Top trims get dual zone climate control and a larger 10.25″ touchscreen infotainment that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wirelessly.

Center console now gets a rotary dial with an integrated screen. Ambient lighting and panoramic sunroof are notable elements. Front seats get ventilation function and powered adjustments too. Rest of the interior design is comparable to outgoing model and gets iterative updates like a touch control panel on air purifier.

Where Tech and Safety Join Forces to Kick Butt

Kia Seltos 2.0, gets a host of active and passive safety features. Six-airbags, ABS, EBD, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, Tyre Pressure Monitoring, all-four disc brakes and various other safety features lend good appeal. Crash safety rating is 3 stars (with previous GNCAP norms).

Active safety tech are in the form of a host of level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite. These include blindspot monitoring, smart cruise control, emergency braking and 15 more. Hyundai Creta facelift will get these features too.

Powertrain options are quite simple. Outgoing 1.5L NA petrol with 113 bhp of power and 144 Nm of torque mated to a 6MT or CVT along with 1.5L turbo diesel engine with 113 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque mated to a 6iMT and 6TC are still on offer. Hyundai and Kia’s new 1.5L turbo petrol engine is of prime attraction with 158 bhp of power and 253 Nm of torque, mated to a 6MT and 7DCT.