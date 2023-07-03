Kia Seltos HTX+ Variant Interiors Leak Ahead Of Launch

More spy shots of Kia Seltos facelift reveal detailed features list expected with both lower-tier trims and higher-tier trims ahead of launch

Kia Seltos is set to get a facelift soon. Seltos is Kia’s maiden vehicle in India and it has been of prime importance for the brand. Updating it with key feature additions will ensure freshness of the product and boost sales with more tech-savvy appeal. The company’s teasers indicate that it will launch tomorrow.

But ahead of launch, we have our hands on new spy shots that detail what we could expect from the upcoming compact SUV. We have our hands on HTX+, HTX and X Line interior images and give a brief idea as to what Kia is offering with which trims. Let’s take a look.

Kia Seltos Facelift Features List

In previous posts, we have revealed key expected features with HTK and HTK+ and base HTE trim levels. Buyers with budget constraints would want to look into these trim levels. While buyers that can stretch their budget a little, can take a look at HTX, HTX+ and top-spec X Line trim as well.

Top tier GT Line and X Line will get all the bells and whistles. As seen with recent spy shots, it gets leather wrap on the steering wheel and gear knob. Seats get leatherette upholstery with ventilated function at the front. All these stitches get red thread, radiating a sporty appeal.

There is a stitching pattern on the dashboard too, indicating the possibility of soft-touch plastics. This dashboard stitching is different from outgoing model’s. Dual 12.5” (probable) displays take center stage. Both displays get the same housing similar to that of the Mahindra XUV700. X Line gets an air purifier with integrated touch controls too.

There is a new dial in the center console below the new dual-zone climate control panel with HTX+ trim onwards. It has a circular display on top of it too. This could function as a drive mode selector. Kia Seltos facelift is getting an electronic parking brake in top variants and a fully digital instrument screen as standard across the range.

HTX and HTX+ get more value

As seen in previous spy shots, HTX and HTX+ trim levels will feature the same alloy wheels design as top GT Line and X Line. With trims like HTX and above, Kia is likely to offer an option for interior colour theme as we can see an HTX+ trim interior with beige dashboard inlays, matching its seat upholstery colour.

Both HTX and HTX+ now get the same dual-zone climate control panel as GT Line and X Line. Also, all four power windows get auto up/down function with an anti-pinch feature from HTX trim itself.

Powertrains options will see a new entrant in the form of 1.5L turbo petrol (158 bhp, 253 Nm). Outgoing 1.5 NA petrol (113 bhp, 144 Nm, 6MT, CVT) and 1.5L turbo diesel (114 bhp, 250 Nm, 6iMT, 6TC) will remain as is. Key fob will resemble that of Kia’s flagship in India, EV6. And features like remote summon are less likely to make their way on Seltos.