2023 Nexon Electric Debut On 7th Sep – New Name Nexon.ev

The new Tata Nexon EV will undergo a transformation in the model lineup and trim lineups like its ICE counterpart

Tata Motors is bringing Nexon EV to the modern era with its first facelift. It features similar body panels as ICE Nexon facelift unveiled yesterday. However, Tata is offering more visual oomph with Nexon EV than its ICE counterpart as seen in the latest teaser. It is now called Nexon.ev. Tata will unveil 2023 Nexon EV on 7th September, while launch will happen alongside 2023 Nexon on 14th September.

2023 Tata Nexon EV Teased

Nexon EV is the vehicle that popularised electric cars in India. Till that point in time, India was familiar with just a couple of electric cars with much to be desired in performance, appeal and range department. One can say Nexon EV single-handedly changed EV landscape in India and even popularised the genre.

Just like its ICE counterpart unveiled yesterday, Nexon EV will feature a similar design theme inspired by Curvv concept. This is not surprising as current Nexon EV shared almost every single design aspect with its ICE counterpart. But, Tata is bringing visual differences between Nexon ICE and EV models.

This visual change is in the form of a new LED DRL pattern. In ICE Nexon facelift, LED DRLs have a split approach. In this sense, they aren’t connected. However, Nexon EV will feature a connected design LED DRLs at the front. This will be the key visual difference between Nexon ICE and EV models.

These DRLs have dynamic functions too, emerging from the middle and flowing towards the ends. A similar dynamic function is present with LED tail lights as well, as seen in the teaser. Sort of a welcome function, seen in much higher-end cars. This might just be a visual trick, but significantly enhances the premium quotient.

What to expect from Nexon EV facelift?

Mechanically (or rather, electrically), Nexon EV facelift will remain identical to the current model. The same 30.2 kWh and 40.5 kWh battery pack options with Prime and Max models will continue duty along with their respective motor configs. Range figures are likely to stay put as well – 312 km with Prime and 453 km Max.

However, there will be an overhaul in the trim lineup Just like its ICE counterpart. So, Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max will be renamed to Nexon EV MR (Medium Range) and Nexon EV LR (Long Range) respectively. Similar to Tiago EV’s lineup. Other than DRLs in the front, Nexon EV could feature different wheel designs too.

Trim levels with both MR and LR models will align with what Tata is offering with ICE Nexon facelift – Smart, Pure, Creative and Fearless. With S variants with a sunroof and + variants with optional kit. Features like the new 10.25” touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 10.25” fully digital and configurable instrument screen, the new touch and toggle based HVAC controls, two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo, ventilated front seats will be similar to ICE Nexon.