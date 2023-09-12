2023 Tata Nexon EV All New Features Detailed Via Official TVC

New Nexon EV, rebranded as Nexon.ev, gets an impressive makeover and packs in a range of premium features

For segment leaders, it is necessary to stay ahead of the game. Tata Nexon EV seems to be doing just that, as it has received a comprehensive range of updates. Not only has the SUV gotten chicer, but also gets an array of new creature comforts. While much of the details have been revealed, prices for Nexon.ev will be announced on 14th September. Ahead of that, bookings have commenced for a token amount of Rs 21,000. Bookings can be done online or at the nearest Tata dealership.

Tata Nexon.ev features

Nexon.ev borrows design cues from Curvv concept, which essentially represents the new design language being deployed by Tata Motors. Apart from Nexon and Nexon.ev, the new design theme will also be seen with upcoming Harrier facelift and Safari facelift.

To achieve a futuristic, urbane look and feel, Nexon.ev has sharper panelling all across. Front fascia has been completely refreshed with new headlamps, LED DRLs and bumper. The SUV gets a full-width LED strip at front, flanked by sequential turn indicators. Side profile has a distinct rising beltline and a coupe-like profile. There’s R16 alloy wheels with sporty aero inserts. At rear, Nexon.ev gets X-factor tail lights, spoiler mounted hidden rear wiper and fang-styled reflectors.

Inside, Nexon.ev sets new benchmarks with features such as 2-spoke backlit steering wheel, touch controls, easy-grab smart digital shifter and voice assisted sunroof. Trims on offer include Creative, Fearless and Empowered. One of the key highlights available with top-spec variants is a cinematic 12.30-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It has an app suite that allows users to access their favourite music, videos and gaming apps. Take a look at the official TVC which details all the new features of the 2023 Tata Nexon EV.

Tata Motors has also introduced some interesting innovations with Nexon.ev such as vehicle-to-vehicle charging. The SUV’s battery can also be used as a powerband to charge a wide variety of gadgets and lighting equipment. Other key highlights include JBL cinematic sound system, digital cockpit, embedded maps, wireless charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, air purifier, electronic parking brake, auto dimming IRVM and OTA updates.

Safety kit has also been refreshed with Nexon.ev. It offers in-cabin emergency assistance button, 360° surround view camera, blind spot view monitor, ESP with iVBAC, 6-airbags, hill ascent control, hill descent control, auto hold, front parking sensor and all disc brakes.

Tata Nexon.ev performance, range

Nexon.ev gets new features such as paddle shifters. It has drive modes of Eco, City and Sport. Medium range (MR) variants are equipped with a 30-kWh battery pack. Long range (LR) variants have a 40.5 kWh battery pack. Power output is 129 PS with MR and 145 PS with LR. Torque output is same for both at 215 Nm. The battery packs used are IP67 rated.

As per MIDC cycle, range is 325 km for MR and 465 km for LR. Home charging options for Nexon.ev include a 7.2kW AC home wallbox charger and a standard AC home wallbox charger. While travelling, charging options include a 15A portable charger and DC fast charger. The latter has the fastest charging rate, with 10% to 100% achievable in just around 56 minutes.