2023 Tata Harrier, Safari Facelift Spied With A New Touchscreen – Biggest In Segment?

With a fresh look and wide range of new equipment, new Harrier and Safari can significantly improve their market positioning

Just like most other OEMs, it’s busy days for Tata Motors during the festive season. The company recently introduced the new Nexon that gets a comprehensive range of updates. Next on the cards are the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari.

Harrier, Safari facelift – New Touchsreen

Tata’s flagship SUVs will be based on the company’s new design language. Equipment list will be upgraded, in line with features available with rival mid-size SUVs. Harrier facelift and Safari facelift will continue to rival the likes of Scorpio N, XUV700 and MG Hector. Thanks to automotive enthusiast Roshan Varghese, we now have a closer look at the new touchscreen of the 2023 Harrier and Safari.

As can be seen in the spy shots, this is a new and much bigger touchscreen than what is currently being offered with the Harrier and Safari SUVs. With Nexon getting the same 10.25 inch touchscreen from Harrier and Safari, it was about time for Tata Motors to upgrade the touchscreen of their flagship SUVs. Currently, it is MG Hector which has the biggest touchscreen in the segment at 14 inches. Is this new touchscreen of Harrier and Safari bigger than that?

Speaking about the design, Harrier and Safari facelifts are expected to have a closely matching front fascia. Some of the key highlights include vertically positioned headlamps, wide LED DRLs, refreshed grille and prominent bumper. Bonnet design appears to be the same as earlier.

Side profile is largely unchanged. There are rear disc brakes, which could be offered as standard across all trims. At the rear, the SUVs will get new tail lamps and indicators. Nexon has received sequential LED DRLs, which could make its way to facelift versions of Harrier and Safari also.

While exterior updates work well, it’s the insides where things get all the more interesting. Tata has ensured that the interiors are a lot more premium, as deserving for its flagship SUVs. Test mules have been spotted with a large touchscreen that could be around 12-inch+ in size. The larger the better seems to be the preference for most users, which is where the larger units become relevant. Harrier and Safari facelifts also get a new digital instrument console.

Another key highlight is a new two-spoke steering wheel with Tata logo in the centre. Other updates include a new centre console, with a new gear selector. It’s an easy-to-grab unit with a nifty design. The centre console has a large dial with a circular display. In the existing model, the dial is used to choose ESP modes. More options such as AWD modes could be provided with the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari.

Harrier, Safari facelift performance

Both Harrier and Safari are powered by a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine. It generates 170 PS of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include 6-speed automatic and 6-speed manual. Facelift versions will continue with the same engine option.

There’s a possibility that Tata could introduce its new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with the facelifts. This new engine delivers 170 PS. It could be mated to a new DCT gearbox. Most of the bestselling mid-size SUVs have both diesel and petrol engine options. This is why a petrol motor is quite relevant. Harrier and Safari petrol variants could be launched at a lower price point, which in turn will help boost sales.