2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Spied – Sneak Peeks and Speculation

Exploring 2023 Tata Nexon facelift Updates: Unmasking Change

Tata Nexon is due for an update. This is a thorough update, and all eyes will be on how this converts in terms of sales. Nexon has faired well in the sub 4m UV segment. 2023 Tata Nexon could breathe in newness in the segment.

We have seen changes in the flagship Tat Harrier and Safari facelifts recently. Ahead of launch, Nexon facelift test mules continue making appearances. Recent test mules reveal interior updates. Let’s take a look.

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift – Evolution

For starters, this is Nexon’s second facelift ever since its inception and not a generational upgrade. Recent images snapped exteriors and interiors with some amount of camouflage. On the outside is a new fascia that draws inspiration from Tata Curvv compact SUV concept.

The vertical headlight arrangement could feature LED projectors. Currently, Nexon features conventional headlight positioning. Nexon facelift sees LED DRLs on top. A prominent new detail in front fascia is five vertical slats in the upper grill. And a front camera in bumper too.

There should be cameras in ORVMs as well, to enable 360-degree camera features, which only Nissan Magnite offers in the segment. We don’t see a radar module or ADAS features with this facelift. There is a dashcam present, which is highly likely to be aftermarket. Wheels feature an aerodynamic design.

Rear gets a new connected-design tail light and sequential turn indicators. On the inside, there’s stitching on dashboard, implying soft-touch materials with leatherette cladding. Even the Indica Vista had soft-touch plastics. For those with a keen eye on the end look of fit and fish, this could play a role.

Tata Nexon Facelift – Purple Reign

Changes include redesigned AC vents and the new touch and toggle climate control panel. You can’t miss the 2-spoke steering wheel with toggle controls. It has a flat-bottom design with a purple insignia. Illuminated Tata logo is likely. Tata Nexon facelift will feature a larger 10.25” touchscreen as seen with Nexon EV Max. In the segment, Stubby gear selector looks differentiated.

Instrument cluster will be a large fully digital single-piece screen. Purple upholstery is a not too common colour selection. A single-pane sunroof is present, but Tata could introduce a panoramic sunroof. The same powertrains will continue duty. But the 1.2L turbo petrol engine will see a higher state of tune to make 125 PS and 225 Nm. A 7-speed DCT is highly likely as well.

