New Nexon Colours Detailed – Variant Wise Features Revealed

Scheduled to debut on September 14th, Tata Nexon facelift packs a punch with its comprehensive range of updates

In the highly competitive sub-4-meter compact SUV segment, it is imperative for carmakers to introduce updates at regular intervals. With that in mind, Tata Motors will be launching the Nexon facelift along with Nexon EV facelift next month. While both the ICE and electric variants are already bestsellers, users can expect an improved overall experience with the facelift.

Nexon facelift base-spec Smart and Smart+ features

Ahead of its launch, variant-wise features of Nexon facelift have been revealed. Trim levels now have more relatable names, something similar to that of Punch. Nexon facelift trims include Smart, Smart+, Smart+ (S), Pure+, Pure+ (S), Creative, Creative+, Creative+ (S), Fearless, Fearless (S) and Fearless+ (S) trims. The ‘S’ denotes the single-pane sunroof, whereas ‘+’ is likely to be the optional package on offer.

Nexon facelift base variant has LED headlamps, DRLs and tail lamps. Other features are pretty basic such as 16-inch steel wheels, fabric seat upholstery, front power windows, manual HVAC controls, multiple drive modes and 4-inch LCD digital instrument cluster. Safety kit includes central locking, ESP, 6-airbags and three-point seatbelt for all seats.

Sunroof and touchscreen are not available with the base variant. Smart+ gets a 7-inch touchscreen, but misses out on sunroof. Smart+ has rear power windows, electric wing mirrors, four speakers, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering mounted controls and voice commands.

Nexon facelift mid-spec variants (Pure+, Creative, Creative+)

Single-pane sunroof option starts with Nexon Pure+ onwards. Other highlights include full-LED headlamps, connected LED tail-lamp strip, roof rails and 16-inch wheels with wheel caps. Interiors have dual-tone dashboard finish, soft-touch door pads and rear AC vents. Safety is enhanced with automatic rain sensing wipers and automatic headlamps.

Nexon Creative trim has a comprehensive range of features in comparison to the below trim level. It has sequential LED DRLs and tail lamps, body-coloured door handles and wing mirrors, 16-inch alloy wheels and rear wiper and washer. Inside, Nexon Creative variant has leather-wrapped gear lever, auto-dimming IRVM, height adjustable driver’s seat, automatic AC, push button start, keyless entry, cooled glove box, paddle shifters (automatic) and 7-inch TFT instrument cluster. Safety is improved with a rear view camera and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Creative+ variant gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen and auto-folding ORVMs. Safety is enhanced with cruise control, 360° camera and front parking sensors.

Nexon facelift top-spec variants (Fearless, Fearless+)

Key highlights of Nexon Fearless variant include a 10.25-inch full digital instrument cluster, leather wrapped steering wheel, air purifier, wireless charger, express cooling function and one-touch up/down driver’s side power window. It also gets a sequential LED welcome signature and fog lamps with cornering function.

Nexon Fearless+ gets leatherette upholstery, premium sound system with subwoofer, ventilated front seats and 10.25-inch touchscreen with slim bezel. It also gets connected car tech with OTA updates.

Tata Nexon facelift will continue with the existing engine options of 1.2-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol motor will have two new transmission choices of 5-speed manual and 7-speed dual clutch automatic. The earlier transmission choices of 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT will be available with both engine options. Nexon facelift base variant could be priced at around Rs 8 lakh, whereas top-spec variant could cost ~ Rs 15 lakh.

