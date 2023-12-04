Ola S1 X+ Price Slashed By Rs. 20,000 – New Price Starts From Rs. 89,999

As opposed to the original pricing at launch of Rs. 1,09,999, Ola S1 X+ price has been slashed to Rs. 89,999, which is Rs. 20,000 lower (ex-sh)

India’s leading electric 2W manufacturer, Ola Electric, has been on the offensive in offering aggressive pricing. Recent examples are the S1 X and S1 X+. Adding to already aggressive pricing, Ola Electric has introduced price-slashing exercises to ride the wave of popularity with Ola S1 X+. Called “December to Remember” offer, prices have been reduced by Rs. 20,000.

Ola S1 X+ Price Slashed By Rs. 20,000

In a surprising move, Ola Electric has slashed prices for its already VFM S1 X+ electric scooter. New Ola S1 X+ price starts from Rs. 89,999 as opposed to Rs. 1,09,999 quoted at launch. Deliveries were supposed to start from December and should commence any day now. All the bookings done in December month are eligible for this offer. All prices ex-sh.

If you remember correctly, the Rs. 89,999 price tag was for Ola S1 X. Now the same pricing is shifted to Ola S1 X+ with a 3 kWh battery. There is no announced price revision with regular S1 X with 2 kWh battery. It would be logical for Ola Electric to upgrade all the S1 X bookings towards S1 X+ as it wouldn’t make sense to deliver S1 X at that price anymore.

That is likely to be the case too, going by Ola’s previous strategies. This is a commendable move by Ola Electric to establish brand allegiance and loyalty among customers. We say this because Ola S1 X and S1 X+ gets the same powertrains from Ola S1 Air along with reduced features according to pricing.

Rival scooter brand has implied a similar strategy, but their affordable lineup starts from Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-sh), which is Rs. 40,000 more expensive than Ola S1 X+ with a 3 kWh battery. Simple Energy is coming up with an affordable electric scooter under Dot One sub-brand, that would start below Rs. 1 lakh (ex-sh).

What does S1 X+ pack?

As you might recall, Ola S1 X+ is a slightly stripped down version of S1 Air that features slightly different design aesthetics. For starters, S1 X range of electric scooters has a different headlight cowl that creates a distinct identity.

Adding to it is the new LCD instrument panel that is a non-touch panel and sports fewer features when compared to S1 Air, S1 and S1 Pro. The instrument panel on S1 X+ is a 5-inch unit with multiple segmented approach, keyless unlock and smart connectivity, while standard S1 X gets a smaller 3-inch unit, a physical key and no smart connectivity.

Where powertrains are concerned, S1 X+ gets a standard 3 kWh battery that is good for a claimed 151 km of range from a single charge. The motor has 6 kW of peak power which is good enough for 90 km/h top speed. There are three riding modes too – Eco, Normal and Sports.