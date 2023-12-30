Bajaj Pulsar 500 Twinner Cafe Racer Rendered – Name Trademarked

A close to 500cc twin-cylinder engine on Bajaj Pulsar 500 Twinner could develop around 60 bhp of peak power and 50 Nm of peak torque

Bajaj Auto has been one of the leading forces in India’s commuter and street motorcycles segments. These single-cylinder engines range between 100cc and 373cc and are doing duties across multiple sub-brands. But what would a twin-cylinder from Bajaj be like? Does this relate to Bajaj’s Twinner registered trademark?

Bajaj Twinner 500 Cafe Racer Rendered

Rendering artist Pratyush Rout has penned down his imagination and expressed what Bajaj’s first twin-cylinder motorcycle might look like. For obvious reasons, there is a high probability of it falling under the Pulsar umbrella for maximum appeal. So, he created a street naked neo-retro Cafe Racer style Bajaj Pulsar 500 Twinner.

Bajaj and Pulsar fans would expect a powertrain upgrade from their preferred OEM in the form of a twin-cylinder engine. Especially looking at how much commercial success Royal Enfield has seen with its parallel-twin 650 platform. Bajaj and KTM had intentions of jointly developing a 490cc parallel-twin platform in 2020.

Bajaj’s trademarked Twinner name is a fitting choice for a product like this. Considering this is around 500cc in displacement, one could speculate that Bajaj-KTM has gone with joining two 250cc engines together and developing a sophisticated setup around it. That might be the case too as it is among the standard practices in the industry.

The wordmark Twinner that Bajaj has trademarked, is not associated with any prefix or suffixes. This could mean that Bajaj will use Twinner name along with existing sub-brands like Pulsar. In effect, the word Twinner would only denote its engine architecture. For example, Bajaj Pulsar 500 Twinner, might be a name in the future where Twinner is used to denote the new engine.

Unique blend of design from multiple motorcycle genres

For design, Pratyush Rout has gone with an amalgamation of Pulsar’s muscular approach and blended it with classic motorcycle elements like round headlights. Something first-ever Pulsar had. There is a stepped rear seat like that of a super sport machine too, creating a unique blend of elements from multiple motorcycle genres.

Fuel tank is all new, donning the Pulsar 3D badge and subtle changes compared to Dominar 400. The changes are in-keeping with Bajaj’s design trends. The perimeter frame is retained and it proudly displays the Twinner badge. Subframe is a lot sportier and the tail section is now much tidier. Wheels, braking setup and exhaust system are retained from the current Dominar 400.

Headlights are round and grab attention along with paying tribute to motorcycles of the past. Twin circular pods for the instrument cluster look classy as well. USD front telescopic forks are finished in gold and petal disc brakes at the front get Nissin calipers. If launched, Pulsar 500 Twinner will be the biggest Pulsar ever. Sidelining the soon-to-be-launched 400cc single-cylinder Pulsar.

Powertrain is the key highlight

For Bajaj Pulsar 500 Twinner, the perimeter frame will be tweaked slightly to accommodate the wider engine. Considering around 500cc displacement, we may expect around 60 bhp of peak power and 50Nm of peak torque. This engine will get many modern hardware like 4V head, DOHC setup, liquid cooling, quick-shifter, throttle-by-wire, slipper clutch and more.