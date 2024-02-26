2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 Arrives At Dealer Showroom – First Look Walkaround

2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and NS160: Enhanced Features and Design Updates for a Competitive Edge

Bajaj, a renowned name in the two-wheeler industry, captured the attention of the motorcycling community with the launch of the Pulsar NS200 back in 2012. Surprisingly, after almost twelve years, the allure of the Pulsar NS series remains strong and resilient.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Arrives At Showroom

In response to evolving standards, Bajaj has infused new life into the series with subtle upgrades, presenting the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and NS160 with a host of improved features. The new Pulsar NS 200 has now arrived at the dealer showroom. Thanks to Sameer Vlogs, we now have a detailed first look walkround of the new P200 NS.

Contrary to the notion that only retro or classic bikes maintain their charm, the Pulsar NS range defies this stereotype. The motorcycle’s muscular appeal received a boost with the introduction of USD front forks last year. The design, aging gracefully, has now undergone a mild refresh in 2024, showcasing a new face and instrument cluster that align with contemporary customer preferences.

2024 updated models offer enhanced features at a slightly increased cost compared to their pre-facelift counterparts. The Pulsar NS160 competes primarily with the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Yamaha FZ, and Honda SP160, while the Pulsar NS200 faces off against the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Honda Hornet 2.0. Bajaj aims to strengthen the sales performance of both the Pulsar NS200 and NS160 with the refreshed design and feature-rich offerings.

Notable Changes in the 2024 Model

Twelve years post its debut, the Pulsar NS receives a design update that retains its overall silhouette while adding a modern touch. The key changes include a new LED headlight, LED DRLs, and LED turn indicators. The redesigned DRLs exude a more prominent and dynamic appearance, reminiscent of a predator’s strong jawbone.

The instrument cluster has undergone a significant transformation, now being fully digital. Unlike Bajaj’s recent launches with Bluetooth connectivity, the 2024 Pulsar NS200 and NS160 come equipped with turn-by-turn navigation—a first for Bajaj motorcycles. Additional features include a new button on the left handlebar switchgear and two buttons below the instrument screen for cycling through various functions.

Mechanically, both the Pulsar NS200 and NS160 retain their pre-facelift specifications. The NS200 boasts a KTM-derived 199.5cc single-cylinder SOHC 4V, triple spark liquid-cooled engine with 24 bhp and 18.74 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The motorcycles share identical cycle parts, including USD telescopic front forks, rear nitrox mono-shock setup, 300mm front disc, 230 mm rear disc, optional dual-channel ABS, 100/80-17 front tyre and 130/70-17 rear tyre, sporty clip-on handlebars, 12L fuel tank, and more—all mounted on a sturdy perimeter frame. Official launch is expected soon, which is when the ex-sh prices will be revealed.