New Bajaj Pulsar N150 And N160 Top Variants Launched – Updated Features

As opposed to the new top-spec variants, base models of both Pulsar N150 and N160 remain identical to 2023 model with similar prices

Bajaj Auto has added two new variants to its ever-popular Pulsar lineup. The company intends to radicalise its Pulsar lineup and bring freshness to the formula and expand sales envelope. New variants are added to its newly launched Pulsar N150 and Pulsar N160 motorcycles, brining new technology and equipment.

New Bajaj Pulsar N150 And N160 Top Variants Launched

Bajaj’s primary sales contributor is Pulsar lineup. It is among the most popular sporty street motorcycle lineups in India and rivals TVS’ Apache series, Suzuki’s Gixxer and Yamaha’s FZ lineup. Appeal of a Pulsar bike is something that is unshakable among target demographic and commands a significant and loyal fan base.

Company is catering to this demographic with new technology and equipment in the form of new top-spec variants for Pulsar N150 and Pulsar N160. 2023 models without the 2024 updates continue to be on sale without any price revisions. Base variants of Pulsar N150 and Pulsar N160 costs Rs. 1.18 lakh and Rs. 1.31 lakh respectively (both prices ex-sh).

Only top variants of both Pulsar N150 and Pulsar N160 get an updated instrument screen and are priced at Rs. 1.24 lakh and Rs. 1.33 lakh respectively. Top variant of Pulsar N150 now gets rear disc brakes as well. Hence the higher price difference between variants. Pulsar N160, on the other hand, gets dual-channel ABS as standard.

Base variants of both Pulsar N150 and Pulsar N160 continue to get the same semi-digital instrument cluster that featured an analogue tachometer. Only top variants get the new fully digital instrument screen that also supports Bluetooth connectivity. There were Pulsar N model test mules donning USD front forks. Maybe the Pulsar N250 will get this update.

Updated features with top variants

For starters, the new fully digital instrument screen is an LCD unit and supports Bluetooth connectivity that pairs with one’s smartphone with the help of Bajaj Ride Connect App. This unlocks call alerts, mobile notification alerts, mobile battery health, mobile signal reception strength, and other features.

There is a “Mode” button on left switchgear that helps cycle through this new instrument cluster. There is no turn-by-turn navigation feature yet, similar to what Yamaha is doing with its FZ lineup. However, TVS does offer turn-by-turn navigation with their Apache lineup.

With this development, Pulsar N150 and Pulsar N160 top variants became the first Bajaj motorcycles to get Bluetooth connectivity. Powertrains and componentry remain the same to 2023 models, apart from the changes mentioned above.