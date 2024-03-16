2024 Bangkok International Motor Show To Display 20 New Hyper Cars, Super Cars

49 global car brands will show off some 20 new cars among which will be the new Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven and Nissan Hyper Tourer Concept

With 11 days left for the 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show to open its doors on March 27, 2024 running through to April 7, 2024, excitement has been stirred up among several global automakers each of whom will have a bevy of new cars on display.

Organized under the theme concept of “The Mobility of Joyful Experiences”, the show is set to be held at Challenger Halls 1 to 3 at the Impact Forum Hall 4 of Impact Muang Thong Thani in Thailand. The event will be spread over an indoor area of 76,000 sq mt while the event sees investment of over 300 million baht.

Eco-Friendly Car Models on Display at 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show

2024 Bangkok International Motor Show will support eco-friendly technologies and will show off over 20 new car and two-wheeler models. Vehicles on display will showcase a range of powertrains among which will be internal combustion engines, hybrids and electric propulsion. Hyper concept cars at the show include Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven and Nissan Hyper Tourer Concept.

It will also include Lotus Eletre Blends Electric Hyper SUV, Lotus EMIRA in both I4 and V6 Supercharged variants, the 2024 Jeep Wrangler and new Volvo EX30. Other cars on display will include three Lamborghini models among which will be the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 (limited to only 112 units globally), Lamborghini Aventador LP770-4 SVJ 63 Roadster and Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 Squadra Corse.

Rolls-Royce will show off the Phantom Tempus and Rolls-Royce Dawn Landspeed, while other cars on display will include the Nissan GTR T-spec, McLaren 720S and Speedtail. Changan will be launching the new Lumin Mini EV at the event while MG Motor will reveal the price of its new MG4 D Facelift.

Honri will debut the Boma 4-seater EV and Vinfast will launch the VF7 electric SUV along with concept pickup truck EV and VF wild. In the two-wheeler segment will be the new Honda foldable electric scooter MotoCompacto and a hands-free wheelchair named UNI-ONE for personal mobility. The Uni-One has a maximum speed of 3.7mph and electric range of five miles.

eRacing Zone and Prizes for Lucky Winners

This year’s events will also allow motorsports fans to experience an eRacing driver for which the organizers have set up an eRacing zone. This zone will be packed with driving simulators with equivalent specifications in alliance with that seen at FIA Motorsport Games with Assetto Corsa Competizione platform.

Ticket cost is 100 Thai baht which is equivalent to one raffle entry, the prizes will include motorcycles from Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, and Suzuki to be given away. Visitors to the exhibition who make a car or motorcycle purchase also stand a chance to win an MG4 DSK and a Zeeho AE6+.